MARKET LIVE: Sensex reclaims 60K, Nifty above 17,600; PSU Bank index up 1%

Opening Bell | Domestic markets opened on a firm note in Tuesday's trade, amidst improved global sentiments.



Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 50 points to trade above 17,650 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 200 points to reclaim 60,000-mark.



Broader markets, too, were upbeat in trade as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surged up to 0.4 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped over 1 per cent.



Barring Nifty IT index, which lost marginally in trade, all other sectors swimmed in a sea of green. Nifty PSU Bank index led the charge as it gained over 1 per cent.



Among individual stocks, shares of Shilpa Medicare soared over 8 per cent after the USFDA gave nod to its its ANDA, Apremilast tablets.



Besides, shares of Nagarjuna Fertilisers rallied over 4 per cent after the company restarted its urea production in Plant - II in Andhra Pradesh.