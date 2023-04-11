Home / Markets / News / MARKET LIVE: Sensex reclaims 60K, Nifty above 17,600; PSU Bank index up 1%

MARKET LIVE: Sensex reclaims 60K, Nifty above 17,600; PSU Bank index up 1%

Stock market live updates: Broader markets, too, were upbeat in trade as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surged up to 0.4 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
MARKET LIVE: Sensex reclaims 60K, Nifty above 17,600; PSU Bank index up 1%

Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 9:26 AM IST
Opening Bell | Domestic markets opened on a firm note in Tuesday's trade, amidst improved global sentiments.

Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 50 points to trade above 17,650 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex advanced over 200 points to reclaim 60,000-mark.

Broader markets, too, were upbeat in trade as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surged up to 0.4 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped over 1 per cent.

Barring Nifty IT index, which lost marginally in trade, all other sectors swimmed in a sea of green. Nifty PSU Bank index led the charge as it gained over 1 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of Shilpa Medicare soared over 8 per cent after the USFDA gave nod to its its ANDA, Apremilast tablets.

Besides, shares of Nagarjuna Fertilisers rallied over 4 per cent after the company restarted its urea production in Plant - II in Andhra Pradesh.Read More

9:29 AM Apr 23

Nifty PSB index jumps 2%; Bank index next top gainer

9:25 AM Apr 23

TCS, Infy, Asian Paints top Nifty underperformers

9:23 AM Apr 23

Life insurers top Nifty winners

9:29 AM Apr 23

9:27 AM Apr 23

Gains spread to broader markets; Midcaps, smallcaps firm

9:25 AM Apr 23

9:23 AM Apr 23

9:21 AM Apr 23

HEATMAP: Kotak Bank leaps 5% to lead Sensex gains

9:19 AM Apr 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty tops 17,700; only 8 stocks sit in red

9:18 AM Apr 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex opens 200 points higher

9:10 AM Apr 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Nifty50 trades above 17,700 levels

9:08 AM Apr 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Sensex climbs over 200 points, reclaims 60K-mark

9:05 AM Apr 23

Rupee opens at 81.95/$ as against previous close of 81.78/$

9:01 AM Apr 23

Stocks to watch: JSW Steel, Cipla, Zydus Life, Kaveri Seed, Kalpataru Power

JSW Steel: The company registered 13 per cent growth in its consolidated crude steel production at 6.58 million tonne (MT) during the fourth quarter of FY23. For the entire fiscal, the company's crude steel production was at 24.15 MT, up 24 per cent, from 19.51 MT in FY22. 
 
Cipla: The drug major inked a licensing pact with Novartis Pharma AG to manufacture and market Galvus range, used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, from January 1, 2026. The management said that this deal would bolster Cipla's position in the diabetes segment. READ MORE
8:55 AM Apr 23

New gas price policy positive for city gas distributors, oil producers

Market analysts are somewhat divided on the CGD companies and on OIL and ONGC. READ MORE
8:50 AM Apr 23

FMCG sales: Rural India pulls ahead in Q4FY23, shows Bizom data

Q4 kirana stockpile across products powers FY23 sales growth. READ MORE
8:45 AM Apr 23

WATCH VIDEO | Should you stick to safety of large-caps for now?

Sticky inflation, firm crude oil prices and likelihood of a sub-par monsoon are unnerving the domestic markets. So, should investors choose to play it safe and stick to the large-caps?
 

8:40 AM Apr 23

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Nifty50 firms may show 15.6% earnings growth, say brokerages; revenue growth to disappoint. READ MORE
8:35 AM Apr 23

DIIs bought equities worth Rs 351 crore on April 10

8:30 AM Apr 23

FIIs bought Rs 882 crore worth of equites on April 10

8:25 AM Apr 23

Brent Crude, WTI Crude prices steady above $80 per barrel

8:22 AM Apr 23

SGX Nifty suggested a positive start to trade

8:19 AM Apr 23

Mixed trade for Asia-Pacific markets: Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 up 1% each

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 7:55 AM IST

