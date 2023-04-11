close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Neogen Chemicals surges 5% after it inks pact with Japanese firm MUIS

This acquisition will help Neogen to strengthen its position in the electrolyte market in India.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Lithium-ion batteries, clean energy, electric

Lithium-ion batteries at an energy storage facility in California. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 9:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Neogen Chemicals surged 5 per cent to Rs 1,491.40 in Tuesday’s intra-day trade, after the company signed agreement with Japanese MU Ionic Solutions Corporation (MUIS). In the past three trading days, the stock of specialty chemicals rallied 15 per cent, as against 0.3 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex, as of 9:20 am.

Neogen is one of India’s leading manufacturers of Brominebased, and Lithium-based specialty chemicals. MUIS is a joint-venture between Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC) and UBE Corporation and is a group company of 'The Mitsubishi Chemical Group' (the group) - a Japanese conglomerate.

The group is one of the global leaders in electrolytes used in lithium-ion batteries, with a strong track record of 30 years and has 5 electrolyte manufacturing plants located in Japan, USA, UK and China.

As per the agreement terms, Neogen will obtain license from MUIS for proprietary and confidential manufacturing technology for making Neogen’s electrolyte solutions at its manufacturing facility in India, with a planned max installed capacity of up to 30,000 metric tonne (MT) per annum. These electrolytes will be targeted by Neogen to meet the growing demand of lithium-ion cell manufacturers in India.

The agreement will allow Neogen to ensure manufacturing plants meet stringent global standards for quality, reliability, safety and efficiency for electrolytes production.

"It will also help Neogen to greatly reduce approval times with lithium-ion battery makers. Neogen is honoured to be a recipient of this first-ever license issued by MUIS the part of MCC of electrolyte manufacturing technology anywhere in the globe," the company said.

This acquisition, therefore, will help Neogen to strengthen its position in the electrolyte market in India, said analysts at ICICI Securities.

"The standardised Japanese technology can help to improve battery performance, including power output and lifetime, with functional additives tailored to the purpose, which will ultimately led to gain customers confidence in domestic market. The capex for additional electrolyte capacity beyond the earlier guidance of 10,000 MT by FY26 will depend upon additional demand from customer," the brokerage firm added.

Also Read

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

YES Bank share price flat as SBI's three-year lock-in period ends this week

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Rupee seen flat at 82 for $1; US yields, importers hedging in focus

Bank Nifty may not hold recent gains; advise selling on rally: Ravi Nathani

MARKET LIVE: Sensex reclaims 60K, Nifty above 17,600; PSU Bank index up 1%

Stocks to watch: JSW Steel, Cipla, Zydus Life, Kaveri Seed, Kalpataru Power

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches scheme on innovation theme

Neogen Chemicals

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated:

Topics : Buzzing stocks | Neogen Chemicals | stocks to watch | Chemicals | Indian markets | BSE NSE

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 9:30 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Rupee seen flat at 82 for $1; US yields, importers hedging in focus

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Gold price declines Rs 430 to Rs 60,430, silver dips Rs 300 at Rs 76,300

Image
2 min read

Gold price declines Rs 430 to Rs 60,430, silver dips Rs 300 at Rs 76,300

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Bank Nifty may not hold recent gains; advise selling on rally: Ravi Nathani

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
3 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex reclaims 60K, Nifty above 17,600; PSU Bank index up 1%

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

5 mid-cap stocks hit crucial peaks, enter next bull run; Do you own any?

Markets, midcaps, cmallcaps, Budget 2017
3 min read

Stocks to watch: JSW Steel, Cipla, Zydus Life, Kaveri Seed, Kalpataru Power

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Analysts play it safe; prefer safety of large-caps amid multiple headwinds

personal finance, investments, investors, funds, markets, stocks, savings
3 min read

Tata Motors surges 8% on better than expected JLR wholesales in Q4

JLR, Tata
4 min read

L&T hits record high on strong business outlook; stock jumps 9% in 6 days

Larsen & Toubro, L&T
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon