Torrent Power wins contract for 1,100 MW power supply; stock up 5%

Also Read

Ahead of searing summer, analysts bet on consumer appliance stocks

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

NTPC rallies 7% in 4 days, nears 52-week high on strong growth outlook

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts

This stock has zoomed over 900% in 3 years, company to mull bonus issue

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

ITC hits new high on hopes of solid Q4 show; Market-cap nears Rs 5-trn mark