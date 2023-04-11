close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Torrent Power wins contract for 1,100 MW power supply; stock up 5%

Since February 1, the stock of the integrated power utilities company has rallied 26 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex

SI Reporter Mumbai
Torrent Power: Long-term triggers in place

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Torrent Power soared 5 per cent to Rs 549 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade after the company emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for supply of nearly 1,100 MW of gas-based power supply sought by the Indian government to meet anticipated record demand in the summer.

Since February 1, the stock of the integrated power utilities company has rallied 26 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.

According to a Reuters report, Torrent Power has pipped Reliance Industries to emerge as the lowest bidder for the supply of 1,090 megawatts of gas-based power supply sought by the Indian government to meet anticipated record demand in the summer. READ MORE

Torrent Power quoted 13.70 rupees per unit price to supply 770 megawatts each for 45 days in April and May from two of its gas-based projects in the western state of Gujarat, the news agency reported quoting sources.

The bidding was conducted by NVVN Ltd, the power trading arm of India's largest power producer NTPC Ltd. NVVN Ltd, acting on the power ministry's directions, had invited bids for 5,000-megawatt power supply from gas-based power plants.

As per the bid documents, NVVN will buy the power from the selected bidder from April 10 to May 16, 2023. The company will sell the power in the spot markets to increase power availability. The under-recovery will be bridged by the federal power ministry through its Power System Development Fund (PSDF).

Torrent Power, the Rs 14,258 crore integrated power utility of the Rs 23,500 crore Torrent Group, is one of the largest companies in the country’s power sector with presence across the entire power value chain – generation, transmission and distribution.

Given its healthy balance sheet and robust performance from its licensed and franchised distribution segments, along with improvements in PLF for both generation segments, analysts at Geojit Financial Services anticipate Torrent Power's earnings to improve.

The distribution businesses foresee increased productivity as a result of decreased transmission & distribution (T&D) losses and expansion ambitions to boost the top line. By FY25, the brokerage firm anticipates a 28 per cent rise in renewable capacity, spurred by capacity augmentation.

"With the expected drop in gas prices, we believe that the gas plants’ efficiency will improve, resulting in increased profitability. The company is expected to maintain a debt/equity ratio of 0.7x in FY25, down from 0.9x in FY23, and an ROE of 16 per cent in FY25," Geojit Financial Services said in a recent coverage initiation report.

The brokerage firm has given Torrent Power an 'Accumulate' rating, and a target price of Rs 550 based on a multiple of 1.62x FY25 P/Bk.

Also Read

Ahead of searing summer, analysts bet on consumer appliance stocks

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

NTPC rallies 7% in 4 days, nears 52-week high on strong growth outlook

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts

This stock has zoomed over 900% in 3 years, company to mull bonus issue

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

ITC hits new high on hopes of solid Q4 show; Market-cap nears Rs 5-trn mark

Hindenburg effect: Retail investors are snapping up Adani group's stocks

Torrent Power

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated:

Topics : Buzzing stocks | Markets | Torrent Power

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 3:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

This stock zoomed over 900% in 3 years, company to mull bonus issue plan

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
3 min read
Web Exclusive

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

The current situation is even poorer than the second quarter of FY15 when the attrition rate had touched 16.2 per cent
3 min read

ITC hits new high on hopes of solid Q4 show; Market-cap nears Rs 5-trn mark

fmcg
4 min read

Hindenburg effect: Retail investors are snapping up Adani group's stocks

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

These realty stocks can rally up to 12% once index conquers 200-DMA

real estate
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stocks to watch: JSW Steel, Cipla, Zydus Life, Kaveri Seed, Kalpataru Power

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

This stock zoomed over 900% in 3 years, company to mull bonus issue plan

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

These realty stocks can rally up to 12% once index conquers 200-DMA

real estate
4 min read
Web Exclusive

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

The current situation is even poorer than the second quarter of FY15 when the attrition rate had touched 16.2 per cent
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Bank Nifty may not hold recent gains; advise selling on rally: Ravi Nathani

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon