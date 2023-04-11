close

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty rises 30 pts; Asia-Pacific indices edge higher

Stock market live updates: As of 8:05 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,724 levels, up 30-odd points

The SGX Nifty indicated domestic markets to extend winning streak to seventh consecutive day as it stood at 17,724 levels, up 30-odd points, as of 8:05am.
Topics : Inflation | MARKET LIVE | Indian markets | Markets Sensex Nifty | BSE NSE | stocks to watch | Buzzing stocks | Crude Oil Price | Rupee vs dollar | FII flows | DIIs | Global Markets | Zydus Lifesciences

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 7:55 AM IST

