close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IndiGo flies higher even as SpiceJet sputters into a loss in Q4: Brokerages

Domestic traffic in Jan-March in the aviation sector is likely to have grown 5-6% sequentially, 50% YoY. Traffic has crossed pre-Covid level and has sustained in Q4

Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
flights

Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 2:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, India's largest domestic airline, will report its second successive profitable quarter, while SpiceJet will slip into a loss in the fourth quarter FY23 amid higher traffic, strong loads and better yield than the same period last year, brokerages said in their Q4 results preview.
Domestic traffic in January-March is estimated to have grown 5-6 per cent sequentially and by over 50 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Traffic has crossed pre-Covid level and has sustained in the fourth quarter, which is traditionally a weak season for travel.

As such, passenger yield is expected to have declined 11.5-12 per cent sequentially due to the seasonality factor. However, on a YoY basis yield improved 8 per cent in Q4FY23, according to Elara Securities.
IndiGo, whose domestic market share rose to 55.9 per cent in February from 54.6 per cent the previous month, is likely to post a net profit of Rs 864 crore in Q4FY23, according to Centrum Institutional Research. Elara Securities and Emkay Institutional Research have pegged its net profit at Rs 1,134 crore and Rs 1,167 crore, respectively.

In the same period last year, InterGlobe Aviation had posted a loss of Rs 1,682 crore owing to high fuel expenses.
Elara Securities estimates SpiceJet to post a net loss of Rs 293 crore. While passenger volume is expected to have risen by 12 per cent YoY, it is likely to be flat sequentially, it said.

Also Read

'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160%

DGCA lifts 50% cap restrictions on SpiceJet, to operate with full capacity

DGCA removes 50% capacity cap on SpiceJet flights from October 30

IndiGo Q3 preview: Airline to turn profitable amid healthy traffic, low ATF

SpiceJet soars 15% as net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 107 crore in Q3

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

At 19%, BoB's loans grew faster than overall banking system in FY23

Tata Motors posts 8% jump in group global wholesales in January-March

Macrotech sells properties worth Rs 12,064 cr in FY23, sales rise 34%

Tata Steel output grows 3% to 7.77 MT in Q4; sales fall 3.43% to 7.59 MT.


"We remain positive on the aviation sector, given strong airfare discipline shown by the industry. Crude price softening augurs well for the sector. We remain positive on IndiGo as it is best placed to capture the expected 22 per cent demand growth in H2FY23 with its new-age Neo planes. International route expansion is expected to further bolster its bottom line," Elara Securities said.
Topics : Aviation IndiGo | SpiceJet | Airline IndiGo | IndiGo Airlines | DGCA | Airports Authority of India AAI | AAI

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Telcos seek allocation of entire 6 Ghz band spectrum for 5G, 6G services

telcos
3 min read

Retail loan securitisation sees a jump of 56% to Rs 1.76 trillion in FY23

rupee, loan, indian rupee
3 min read

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings
4 min read

Torrent Power makes lowest bid for Indian power supply contract: Reports

Torrent Power
2 min read

Reliance Cap second auction postponed again; new date to be decided soon

Reliance Capital
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Group set to takeover of Wistron's iPhone plant in Bengaluru

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Reliance, Jindal Power among 49 companies to submit EoIs for Future Retail

Future Retail
4 min read
Premium

We will continue to hold 30% in Manipal Health: Manipal group chairman

Ranjan Pai, Manipal Group
4 min read

Apple's PC shipments fall 40%, steepest among major computers makers

Apple, Apple PC
3 min read

Apple signs lease for 116,000 sq ft space in Bengaluru for Rs 2.44 cr/month

Apple, Apple inc
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon