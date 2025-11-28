Friday, November 28, 2025 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aakash puts Byju's ₹25 cr allotment on hold over FEMA, ECB red flags

Aakash puts Byju's ₹25 cr allotment on hold over FEMA, ECB red flags

AESL has held back Think & Learn's share allotment in its ₹100-crore rights issue, citing concerns over FEMA, ECB and Companies Act compliance

Aakash-Byju

AESL also indicated that the company may initiate another ₹140-crore rights issue shortly

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

The board of directors of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) recently concluded a ₹100-crore rights issue and approved the allotment of shares to the Manipal Group and Beeaar Investco Pte Ltd, which contributed ₹58 crore and ₹16 crore, proportionate to their shareholding of 58.8 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.
 
However, the board has put Think & Learn Pvt Ltd’s (TLPL’s) share allotment on hold, stating that the ₹25 crore it remitted does not comply with the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the Companies Act, 2013, or the external commercial borrowings (ECB) guidelines.
 
TLPL, the parent company of Byju’s, is currently undergoing the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP). The Resolution Professional (RP) of TLPL had unsuccessfully opposed the rights issue before the NCLT, NCLAT and the Supreme Court. Yet, TLPL tried to subscribe by depositing ₹25 crore. Riju Ravindran, a former promoter of TLPL, has filed an application before the NCLT, Bengaluru, alleging that TLPL raised the money for its ₹25-crore rights issue subscription by issuing ₹100 crore of debentures in a structure that may violate FEMA, the ECB guidelines and the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019. The NCLT is examining these allegations.
 
 
Why did AESL raise concerns about TLPL’s subscription funds?
 
“It is clear the money received by TLPL is in the nature of a loan or debenture in the framework of external commercial borrowing and cannot be used for the purpose of acquisition of equity i.e., shares in Aakash. If any inquiry was undertaken by a regulatory authority, Aakash could be accused of having allowed a rights issue, thereby enabling an ECB to be used for the purposes of investment into equity,” said Sanjay Garg, head–legal of AESL.

On AESL’s insistence for clarity about compliance of funds, the RP provided the Debenture Subscription Agreement executed between TLPL and Byju’s Alpha Inc. (a Delaware-incorporated investor), along with a legal opinion stating that the subscription money did not violate FEMA laws.
 
AESL then obtained independent opinions of a former Supreme Court justice and a retired RBI general manager, who indicated that the debenture issuance and the inflow of funds did not comply with FEMA, the ECB guidelines or the Companies Act. A senior advocate also confirmed that the structure of the debenture investment did not meet FEMA requirements, the Master Direction on Foreign Investment in India, and the ECB guidelines.
 
What prompted AESL to defer TLPL’s share allotment?
 
After considering all legal opinions, the board deferred the allotment of shares to TLPL until the pending issues are adjudicated by the NCLT, Bengaluru. The ₹25 crore deposited by TLPL is likely to be kept in a separate interest-bearing account pending the final decision.
 
AESL also indicated that the company may initiate another ₹140-crore rights issue shortly.

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

