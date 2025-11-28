Friday, November 28, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / RBI DG Swaminathan urges MFI lenders to review pricing, protect borrowers

RBI DG Swaminathan urges MFI lenders to review pricing, protect borrowers

At an MFIN event in Mumbai, RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J. said microfinance lenders must ensure pricing reflects cost and risk, improve borrower assessments

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India

Eventually, if industry standards remain high, regulatory or supervisory intervention can stay light: Swaminathan J

Subrata Panda Mumbai
Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects the boards of microfinance lenders to review their spreads against the cost of funds and operating efficiency, and to question outliers to ensure that pricing remains reasonable and reflects cost, risk and efficiency improvements. This is essential to ensure that no lender takes undue advantage of a borrower’s circumstances, said Swaminathan J., Deputy Governor, RBI.
 
Speaking at an MFIN event in Mumbai on November 14, Swaminathan said: “The Reserve Bank expects lenders to use the room provided by the 2022 framework in a way that strengthens borrower welfare and long-term portfolio quality.”
 
 
In 2022, the RBI undertook a careful reset of the microfinance framework. Along with clarifying what qualifies as microfinance, the framework removed pricing caps—a long-standing demand of the industry—and aligned rules across all regulated lenders offering microfinance.
 
“Eventually, if industry standards remain high, regulatory or supervisory intervention can stay light. Flexibility and accountability travel together; the sector’s longevity and health depend on that balance,” Swaminathan said.
 
What does the RBI expect from microfinance lenders on borrower assessments?

Swaminathan highlighted that the central bank expects microfinance lenders to conduct proper assessments of borrowers, consider all sources of income, recognise seasonal variability and verify all current obligations to ensure that additional lending does not lead to unsustainable indebtedness.
 
He further emphasised that outsourcing collections does not dilute the accountability of lenders. They remain responsible for how customers are treated, including by business correspondents and recovery agents.
 
Among other expectations, the RBI wants microfinance lenders to be timely with bureau reporting so that good repayment behaviour travels with the borrower and lenders can see the borrower’s total obligations.
 
He cautioned that concentration—whether geographic or segmental—can magnify shocks. Therefore, early warning frameworks that track skip patterns, roll rates, repeat top-ups and similar indicators are crucial for timely course correction.
 
Why does the RBI want boards to focus on governance and incentives?
 
Swaminathan stressed that incentives should reward responsible growth, accurate underwriting and good conduct—not just volumes. Complaint analysis, collections exceptions and pricing outliers must receive adequate board attention.
 
According to Swaminathan, credit decisions work best when they take into account the full cash-flow life cycle of a household. Promoting a savings habit, ensuring basic insurance coverage and providing a small emergency credit line can together make credit behaviour more predictable and strengthen overall portfolio quality.
 
How should microfinance lenders use technology without compromising prudence?
 
He outlined several priority areas for the microfinance ecosystem, including tech-enabled underwriting with human judgment. “Technology can help overcome thin files, but human expert judgment must stay. AI models must be explainable, so review exceptions by a human, and back-test results regularly. The aim is less friction, not less prudence,” he said.
 
Additionally, lenders must design products to match how small businesses actually grow. A single working-capital loan is often the first step, but it should progressively graduate into inventory finance, capital asset financing and basic payments support, he said.
 
What did the RBI say about data privacy and consent?
 
He cautioned that customer data and its privacy remain a critical responsibility. Consent should be clear and provided in the local language, data must be used only for the stated purpose and storage must be kept secure. Used well, these data rails prevent over-indebtedness and enable responsible personalisation rather than indiscriminate up-selling.

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

