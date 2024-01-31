Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sebi reviewing small, mid-cap funds' capacity to bear sharp falls: Report

While Sebi has completed one round of stress test reviews, it wants funds to test for more adverse scenarios, report says

Sebi

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's markets regulator is looking at whether local mutual fund schemes investing in small and mid-cap stocks would be able to withstand sharp falls in stock prices or sudden outflows, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
Such funds have seen heavy inflows over the past year, pushing up the prices of small and mid-cap stocks and raising the risks of a steep correction should market conditions suddenly deteriorate.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In talks with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) this month, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi ) asked for small and mid-cap funds' internal stress tests so it could determine if they would have adequate liquidity to meet any large outflows, the sources said.
A Sebi request to review the results of funds' stress tests is rare.
While Sebi has completed one round of stress test reviews, it wants funds to test for more adverse scenarios, said one of the sources. The sources declined to be identified as discussions with the regulator were confidential.
Sebi and AMFI did not respond to requests for comment.
Strong economic growth has propelled the benchmark BSE Sensex 20 per cent higher over the past 52 weeks, but the BSE small-cap index has shot up 65 per cent and the mid-cap index has surged 59 per cent as investors latch on to stocks that they see as having greater upside potential.
There have been record inflows into small and mid-cap funds, said the second source.
Mutual funds that invest in small-cap stocks saw inflows of Rs 4,328 crore ($5.2 billion) in 2023, more than double the previous year, according to Value Research.
Inflows into mid-cap funds climbed by a fifth to Rs 2,488 crore.
Mutual funds tend to keep between 1 per cent and 5 per cent of their assets as cash as a prudent measure to meet outflows, according to public documents. There is, however, no minimum regulatory requirement.
Funds need to invest at least 65 per cent of their assets in small-cap stocks to be categorised as a small-cap fund and the remaining 35 per cent can either be in cash or invested in large-cap stocks. The rule is similar for mid-cap funds.

Also Read

Portfolio rebalancing: Is it time to move away from small-caps?

Kotak favours mega-caps for reasonable valuations, resilience against uncertainty

NFO alert: Bajaj Allianz Life launches Mid Cap Index Fund

'Mid-cap valuations lofty, large caps offer better reward-risk balance'

We've favoured small caps since start of the year: CIO Invesco Mutual Fund

PNB: Upsides capped as strong Q3 show, outlook reflected in valuations

Strong launch pipeline factored into realty major DLF's valuations

RIL drives markets to best day in 2 months; Sensex rises 1,241 points

Mixed outlook for Tata Steel stock as global demand remains soft

Weak Q3 FY24 performance weighs on SBI Card, AU Small Finance Bank

"Very early-stage discussions have happened on whether increasing cash in portfolio and having a buffer of large-cap stocks can help in stress events as a defensive measure," said one of the sources.
In India, small-cap stocks are defined as those with market caps of less than 50 billion rupees while mid-cap stocks are those with market values of between 50 billion to 200 billion rupees.
Topics : SEBI Sebi norms Mid cap small cap mid cap stocks small-caps Stock movemnet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon