Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BoB Q3 results: Profit up 19% at Rs 4,579 cr, total income at Rs 31,416 cr

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Wednesday posted a 19 per cent increase in profit at Rs 4,579 crore for third quarter ended December 2023

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda is an Indian state-owned International banking and financial services company | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Wednesday posted a 19 per cent increase in profit at Rs 4,579 crore for third quarter ended December 2023.
The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 3,853 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Total income increased to Rs 31,416 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 27,092 crore in the same period last year, BoB said in a regulatory filing.
Interest income of the bank rose to Rs 28,605 crore from Rs 23,540 crore in the third quarter of previous fiscal.
Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) of the bank declined to 3.08 per cent of gross loans by the end of December 2023 from 4.53 per cent a year ago.
Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.70 per cent from 0.99 per cent at the end of third quarter of the previous fiscal.
However, Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank moderated to 14.72 per cent as against 14.93 per cent at the end of December 2022.
During December quarter FY24, the bank made a contingent provision of Rs 50.49 crore in respect of investment in Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) pursuant to RBI circular dated December 19, 2023, it said.

Also Read

Bank of Baroda to report Q3FY24 results on Jan 31; Here's what to expect

Bank of Baroda Q2 preview: Profit may rise upto 26% Y-o-Y; NIM outlook eyed

Bank of Baroda to report Q1FY24 results on Aug 5; here's what to expect

Bank of Baroda stock correction offers an opportunity for value investors

Sebi introduces guidelines for AIFs on holding investment in demat form

Sun Pharma Q3 results: Net profit increases 15% at Rs 2,524 crore

IMFA Q3 results: Profit climbs to Rs 109 cr, total income at Rs 695.02 cr

Adani Group's Ambuja Cements profit misses estimates on lower volumes

P&G Hygiene Q2 result: Profit jumps as lower costs offset dip in sales

Maruti Suzuki Q3FY24 result: Net profit rises 33% to Rs 3,206.8 crore

Topics : Bank of Baroda Bank of Baroda results tax demands by banking industry Banking Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon