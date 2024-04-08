Stock Market Live: Global markets mixed, Oil prices slide 2%

Stock market updates on April 08, 2024: The Indian equities market is looking to open with slim gains on Monday, tracking mixed global peers. The Gift Nifty futures were quoting 57 points higher than Nifty 50 futures at 22,652.

In Asia, this morning markets remained a mixed bag, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 crossing the 39,000 mark with a gain of 1.01 per cent in early trade, while the broad-based Topix rose by 0.77 per cent.

South Korea’s Kospi declined by 0.17 per cent, whereas the small-cap Kosdaq experienced a larger loss of 0.76 per cent.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 began the day with a modest increase of 0.15 per cent. While Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was quoting 0.44 per cent lower in early trade.

On Friday, the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite closed 1.11 per cent and 1.24 per cent higher, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.80 per cent higher.

Stocks that may see action today:

JSW Energy: The company raised Rs 5,000 crore through qualified institutional placements at an issue price of Rs 485 per share, representing a 4.92 per cent discount to the floor price of Rs 510.09 per share.

Wipro: Following the resignation of Thierry Delaporte, the IT major appointed Srinivas Pallia as its new chief executive officer and managing director.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom company announced plans to raise Rs 2,075 crore through the issuance of shares to Oriana Investments. It will issue 139.5 crore shares at Rs 14.87 per share.

Tata Power: The company finalised a share purchase agreement and acquired a 100 per cent equity stake in Jalpura Khurja Power Transmission Ltd.