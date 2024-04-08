Voltas stock up 11% on strong sales growth in FY24; surpasses previous high

Shares of Voltas hit a record high of Rs 1,373.20 as they surged 11 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade after the company achieved highest-ever air conditioner (AC) sales of over 2 million AC units in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), becoming the first company in the domestic market to cross this landmark.





The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,356.90 on October 19, 2021. At 09:47 am; Voltas was trading 10 per cent higher at Rs 1,354, as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. In past nine trading days, the stock rallied 26 per cent. It has zoomed 84 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 745 touched on July 14, 2023.

"The company achieved over 2 million AC units during this fiscal 2023-24, the highest-ever sale of ACs by any brand in a financial year in India, with a volume growth of 35 per cent," Voltas said in a press release.

The company said the performance was attributed to a consistent demand for cooling products during the year, coupled with the company's strong offline and online distribution network, strongest brand equity, and innovative new launches.

Voltas registered a significant growth in volume in other cooling products including air cooler and commercial refrigeration products.



Voltas Beko, the Home Appliances brand, also registered a volume growth of 52 per cent in Q4FY24; and also achieved the milestone of close to 2 million Home Appliances (Refrigerators & Washing Machines) in FY24. Overall, 5 million consumer products were sold to happy customers across the country by Voltas in FY24, the company said.

Voltas is part of the Tata Group and is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. Voltas also has Air Coolers, Air Purifiers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration & Air Conditioning products in its portfolio. It has also launched its range of Voltas Beko Home Appliances, through its JV in India, in equal partnership with Arcelik.

The Indian Room Air Conditioner market is expected to reach $5 billion by 2027-28, with a CAGR of around 10 per cent. Voltas, being the industry leader with a market share of 21.6 per cent (2022-23) in this segment, is expected to be at the forefront of this growth.

The company’s superior product range, distinct brand positioning, and extensive channel network will allow it to capitalize on several trends forecasted to shape the Industry's future.

The management of the company continues to remain very optimistic on the Room Air Conditioner (RAC) business which will reap the benefits of the growth drivers, including hotter summers, rising disposable incomes and aspiration for a better lifestyle. Easy access to consumer finance has provided a much-needed boost to this category and will continue to do so in the future.

Household consumption was resilient and rural demand is expected to pick up in the coming years on the back of stability in the overall macro-economic environment, including tapering of inflation and higher consumer confidence, Voltas had said in its FY23 annual report.