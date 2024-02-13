Stock Market LIVE updates: Gift Nifty up 50 pts; Paytm, BHEL, PNB in focus

Stock market LIVE updates on Tuesday, February 13: Nervousness may prevail in the markets as investors take note of the last leg of Q3FY24 earnings, and the retail (CPI) inflation data.



At 7:10 AM, Gift Nifty futures were up 38 points at 21,736 levels.





On Monday, government data showed that the consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation for the month of January eased to 5.1 per cent, in-line with estimate of 5.09 per cent. It was 5.69 per cent in December 2023.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth for December 2023, meanwhile, was 3.8 per cent, compared to 2.4 per cent recorded in November.



Global markets

Japan's Nikkei is ruling 2 per cent higher, breaching the 37,000-mark, as it returned to trade after a long weekend.



South Korea's Kospi, too, resumed trading with a 1.2-per cent rally, while Australia's ASX 200, which returned yesterday, was down 0.11 per cent.



Chinese markets will remain shut through the week for Lunar New Year holiday.



Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a new high on Monday as investors awaited fresh inflation and earnings data. The 30-stock index advanced 0.33 per cent to settle at 38,797.38.



In contrast, the S&P 500 inched lower by 0.09 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.3 per cent.