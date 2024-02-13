Stock Market LIVE updates: Gift Nifty up 50 pts; Paytm, BHEL, PNB in focus
Stock market LIVE updates on February 13, 2024: MSCI Rejig: PNB, BHEL, NMDC, among five additions to India Standard Index; 27 stocks added to Small Cap index
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE updates on Tuesday, February 13: Nervousness may prevail in the markets as investors take note of the last leg of Q3FY24 earnings, and the retail (CPI) inflation data.
At 7:10 AM, Gift Nifty futures were up 38 points at 21,736 levels.
On Monday, government data showed that the consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation for the month of January eased to 5.1 per cent, in-line with estimate of 5.09 per cent. It was 5.69 per cent in December 2023.
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth for December 2023, meanwhile, was 3.8 per cent, compared to 2.4 per cent recorded in November.
Global markets
Japan's Nikkei is ruling 2 per cent higher, breaching the 37,000-mark, as it returned to trade after a long weekend.
South Korea's Kospi, too, resumed trading with a 1.2-per cent rally, while Australia's ASX 200, which returned yesterday, was down 0.11 per cent.
Chinese markets will remain shut through the week for Lunar New Year holiday.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a new high on Monday as investors awaited fresh inflation and earnings data. The 30-stock index advanced 0.33 per cent to settle at 38,797.38.
In contrast, the S&P 500 inched lower by 0.09 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.3 per cent.
8:50 AM
IPO-bound Arkade Developers plans Rs 700 cr investment in 3 projects
"Phase 1 of Arkade Nest is a luxury project and is already on. Going forward, our focus is on blended model of greenfield and redevelopment. The Goregaon and Malad projects are redevelopment units," Amit Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Arkade, told PTI on Monday. READ MORE
8:47 AM
We want to take strategic positions in proximal markets: ITC's Sanjiv Puri
When it comes to FMCG, this could mean acquiring assets or setting up a manufacturing base. “We might invest or acquire something in a proximal market where we feel there is an opportunity,” Puri explained. He further said: “In a way, we have already started manufacturing some confectionery and biscuits in Nepal under our subsidiary.” READ MORE
8:43 AM
No review of action on Paytm Payments Bank: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das
“If you are expecting a review of the decision, let me very clearly say: There is no review of the decision. FAQ (frequently asked questions) which we are proposing to issue will target the issues faced by customers like the FASTAG users, the wallet users, and the account holders. A review of the decision is not on the table. Don’t expect a review in the FAQ (to be issued this week),” said Das, while interacting with the media after a meeting of the central board of directors of the RBI. READ MORE
8:41 AM
Lack of full Bench takes a toll on SAT's functioning and efficiency
With no judicial member, several cases, which had already been argued, will need to be heard afresh. This includes matters pertaining to Sahara India Life Insurance and Bombay Dyeing — which is awaiting regulatory clearance before it can bring a rights issue. Cases pertaining to Eros International and National Spot Exchange are among other pending cases at the tribunal. READ MORE
8:38 AM
Stocks to Watch today: GMR Airports, IRCTC, Paytm, HEG, Lemon Tree, PSUs
Paytm: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday firmly dismissed any possibility of a review of the central bank’s action against Paytm Payments Bank. He stated that the decision was taken after a comprehensive assessment of the firm’s operations.
PSUs: MSCI has added PSU stocks like - NMDC, BHEL, PNB and Union Bank to the MSCI India standard index under the February review. GMR Airports too added. READ MORE
8:35 AM
Trading strategies for Nifty PSU, Private Banks & Financial indices
Nifty PSU Banks Index
The Nifty PSU Banks Index, currently at 6,637.05, showcases a bullish short-term trend, accompanied by an ongoing pullback phase. Anticipated support levels are identified around 6,500, 6,380, and 6,225. The recommended trading strategy for traders involves strategically buying around these support levels to capitalize on a potential quick bounce, aligning with the prevailing bullish trend. READ MORE
8:32 AM
ALERT :: Gift Nifty hints at positive start
>> At 8:30 AM, the index was quoting 48 points higher at 21,746 levels
8:29 AM
SoftBank-backed Eruditus plans to shift to India from Singapore for IPO
IPOs in India last year outpaced Hong Kong listings despite falling 16%, and the momentum is seen growing this year in hopes of political stability following upcoming elections this year, Reuters has reported. READ MORE
8:26 AM
India's weightage climbs to record high on MSCI Global Standard index
Index provider MSCI raised India's weightage in its Global Standard (Emerging Markets) index to a historic high of 18.2 per cent following its February review, and the changes will come into effect after market close on Feb. 29. India's weightage in the index has nearly doubled since November 2020. READ MORE
8:23 AM
Nvidia rally is fueling FOMO in the overall market, Evercore's Julian Emanuel warns
>> Evercore ISI’s Julian Emanuel thinks Nvidia’s monster rally is fueling a fear of missing out in the market.
>> He finds clients, including many who traded through the dot-com boom and subsequent collapse, are more worried about being underinvested than overexposed right now.
>> "That's the first time that’s happened since 2021 for us," the firm’s senior managing director said. "That's a bit of an alarm bell."
Source: CNBC
8:20 AM
ALERT :: Japan's corporate inflation rate rises 0.2% in January
>> Japan’s corporate goods price index rose 0.2% in January from a year ago, beating the 0.1% expected by economists polled by Reuters.
>> That compares with the revised 0.2% growth rate for December.
>> On a month-on-month basis, corporate inflation in Japan remained flat, slowing from the 0.3% seen in December.
Source: Agencies
8:17 AM
ALERT :: Here is a list of additions/deletions in MSCI SmallCap Index
8:16 AM
ALERT :: Here is a list of additions/deletions in MSCI Global Standard Index
8:14 AM
ALERT :: MSCI announces February review
>> MSCI Global Standard Indexes: Twenty-four securities will be added to and 101 securities will be deleted from the MSCI ACWI Index.
>> MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes: There will be 189 additions to and 118 deletions from the MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index.
>> MSCI Global All Cap Indexes: There will be 126 additions to and 104 deletions from the MSCI World All Cap Index.
>> MSCI Frontier Markets Indexes: There will be nine additions to and eleven deletions from the MSCI Frontier Markets Index
>> Changes will be effective from the close of Business Hours on February 29, 2024.
8:11 AM
Bitcoin surges to $50,000 for the first time since 2021 on ETF demand
The wild price fluctuations seen since the introduction of Bitcoin more than a decade ago have long been one of the main attractions to speculators. While originally promoted as an alternative to the traditional financial system, the latest rally has been driven by optimism that last month’s US approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds is leading to greater mainstream acceptance. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Asian markets :: Indices swim in green led by Nikkei
>> Japan’s Nikkei 225 popped over 2 per cent, crossing the 37,000 mark and pushing 34-year highs, while the Topix climbed 1.02 per cent.
>> Should the Nikkei sustain its gains and close above this mark, it will reach a 34-year high. It first crossed 37,000 on an intraday basis on Friday.
8:05 AM
Wall Street overnight :: Dow Jones ends higher in mixed session
7:50 AM
Good morning, readers!
Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE market blog.
