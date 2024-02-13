Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Trading at India's MCX resumes after 4-hour delay due to technical snag

MCX is primarily a venue to trade gold, silver, crude oil and base metal futures contract in India, a leading importer of these commodities

MCX

Representative image

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's biggest commodity exchange, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) , said on Tuesday trading has resumed on its commodity derivatives platform after a four-hour delay due to a technical hitch.
 
MCX is primarily a venue to trade gold, silver, crude oil and base metal futures contract in India, a leading importer of these commodities.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Trading, which usually starts at 0330 GMT, was delayed to 0730 GMT due to the slow processing and generation of backend files for the members, MCX said in a statement.
 
Earlier in the day, MCX had said the exchange as well as the technology vendor, Tata Consultancy Services, were working to resolve the issue.
 
The technical snag comes just under four months after the new commodity derivatives platform went live following several delays and regulatory interventions.
 
In September, India's markets regulator had asked the company to put on hold plans for its new commodity derivatives platform to go live after investor group Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA) asked it to ensure that MCX had required technical support.
 
CFMA had filed a public interest litigation in the Madras High Court in December 2022.
Total traded clients in derivatives on the MCX exchange saw a 50.8 per cent growth, reaching around 753,000 in the April-December period over the corresponding period last year, MCX recently said.
 
MCX shares pared some losses and were down 0.8 per cent at 3,463 Indian rupees ($41.45) as of 0742 GMT.

Also Read

Zerodha fixes tech glitch, says affected clients can only exit positions

UCO Bank recovers 79% of wrongly credited amount after IMPS glitch

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

RIL becomes 1st Indian co to hit Rs 20 trn m-cap; stock up 29% in 3 months

Nifty Smallcap 250 index tests 50-DMA. Is there more room for downside?

Paytm hits new low, falls 9% after Macquarie slashes target to Rs 275

Hindalco tanks 15% post Novelis December quarter results

MSCI February Rejig: NMDC, PNB, BHEL, Union Bank, GMR Airports make the cut

Topics : MCX MCX Biz Solutions Gold trade gold transactions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon