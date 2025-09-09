Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Global trade tensions a threat for domestic ferro alloys sector: IFAPA

Global trade tensions a threat for domestic ferro alloys sector: IFAPA

India has almost doubled its ferro alloys manufacturing capacity in the last five years to 8 million tonnes as of March 31, 2025, from 4.3 million tonnes in FY20, as per BigMint data

magnet, metal

India is the world's top exporter of manganese alloys and the third-largest supplier of ferro chrome

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Growing trade tensions at global level pose a major threat for the domestic ferro alloys sector, which has raised production capacity over the years, apex industry body IFAPA said urging the government for its intervention.

Ferro alloys like silico manganese and ferro chrome, etc, are used by steel makers as deoxidisers and alloying agents, to improve properties like hardness, strength, corrosion resistance, and wear resistance of the commodity.

"The domestic ferro alloys industry has raised its productive capacity as well as export potential significantly over the years. However, weakening steel production globally, trade barriers and safeguards and upcoming carbon border taxes pose a major threat to exports, especially for India," Manish Sarda, Chairman, Indian Ferro Alloy Producers' Association (IFAPA) told PTI.

 

India is the world's top exporter of manganese alloys and the third-largest supplier of ferro chrome, he said, adding that this threat or challenge, call it what you will, needs to be tackled in two key ways.

India has almost doubled its ferro alloys manufacturing capacity in the last five years to 8 million tonnes as of March 31, 2025, from 4.3 million tonnes in FY20, as per BigMint data.

Also Read

steel, steel industry

Indian alloy steel makers seek anti-dumping duty on cheap Chinese imports

iron ore

Lloyds Metals hits 4-month high, rebounds 51% from March low; Time to buy?premium

CESC

CESC Growth Vision 2030: ICICI Securities decodes key statements

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex off highs; Infy leads IT rally; Sebi-Jane Street SAT hearing begins

cancer, immune T cells

Can a simple sugar like glucose supercharge body's cancer-fighting T cells?

The consumption is around 3.4 million tonnes against 2.8 million tonnes in FY20.

The projected growth in crude steelmaking capacity to 300 million tonnes by 2030 and close to 500 million tonnes by 2047-2050 is expected to trigger a surge in demand for steelmaking raw materials.

A major share of the capacity expansion will be based on BF-BOF (blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace) production technology, which will necessitate the continued use of ferro alloys. Moreover, the requirement of value-added, special steels for diverse applications is expected to multiply in the years to come, triggering demand for ferro alloys.

He further said looking at the growth prospectus of the local industry, the threats facing the sector must be tackled.

"This threat... needs to be tackled in two key ways. First, through direct government intervention, free trade agreements with key partners such as the EU, and seeking legal remedies to high tariffs and their adverse impacts on trade and industry.

"Secondly, through enhancing competitiveness by means of rationalisation of electricity charges, ensuring long-term availability of critical raw materials and, of course, gradually transitioning to low-carbon production processes and adopting sustainability measures in industry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Fish, Fish market, Sea food

Hilsa prices to pinch pockets this Puja despite Bangladesh exports: Traders

IVF

IVF chains in India turn to AI to cut costs and boost success ratespremium

pharma, drugs, medicine

Baxdrostat hailed as breakthrough drug for resistant hypertension in India

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

UPI-UPU integration launched in Dubai to speed up cross-border remittances

US jobs, jobs data, US population, job report, unemployment

Mospi to provide data on India's gig and platform economy in PLFSpremium

Topics : Ferro Alloys Ferro Alloys Corporation metals Trump tariffs Global Trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDev Accelerator IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEMotilal Oswal Stock PickAirfloa Rail Technology IPOApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon