TechDefence Labs sets IPO price band at ₹183-193; check key dates, lot size

TechDefence Labs will open for subscription on Monday, September 15, and close on Wednesday, September 17

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

TechDefence Labs IPO: Cybersecurity firm TechDefence Labs has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹183 to ₹193 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹38.99 crore through a fresh issue of 2 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS).
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors and not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).  
 
Purva Sharegistry (India) is the registrar for the issue. GYR Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager.
 

TechDefence Labs key dates

According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Monday, September 15, 2025, and close on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Thursday, September 16, 2025. The stock will be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on Monday, September 22, 2025.

TechDefence Labs IPO lot size

The lot size for an application is 600 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹2,31,600 to bid for two lots or 1,200 shares at the upper end price.

TechDefence Labs IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company proposes to utilise the net issue proceeds for investment in human resources and Capital Expenditure for setting up the Global Security Operation Centre (GSOC) at Ahmedabad. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About TechDefence Labs

Incorporated in January 2019, Techdefence is a customer-centric cybersecurity solutions provider delivering end-to-end services to enterprises to help businesses stay secure in the digital world. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) solutions, Cyber Program Managed Services, Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), Compliance Services, Specialised Services and Staff Augmentation Services tailored to meet diverse client needs.  
 
With a presence in both domestic and international markets, TechDefence caters to enterprises across industries, ensuring effective cybersecurity frameworks for businesses worldwide. Its key clients include Adani Group, Zensar Technologies, Astral, Kedia Capital, 1 Cyber Valley, ETO GRUPPE Technologies GmbH, and IQM Corporation.

TechDefence Labs financial overview

In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), TechDefence reported revenue from operations of ₹29.79 crore, up 97 per cent from ₹15.06 crore in the previous fiscal. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹8.39 crore in FY25 compared to ₹3.24 crore in FY24. Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹12.23 crore in FY25 against ₹6.9 crore in FY24.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

