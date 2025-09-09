Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Austere Systems IPO sees huge demand: subscription nears 600x; GMP up 49%

Austere Systems IPO sees huge demand: subscription nears 600x; GMP up 49%

Austere Systems IPO: The non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand for the public offering by oversubscribing the category reserved for them by a massive 875.51 times

Austere Systems IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Austere Systems IPO Subscription Status: Investors rushed to book the initial public offering (IPO) of technology and digital services provider Austere Systems on the final day of subscription, as the total subscription crossed over 550 times.
 
Data available on the BSE showed that the public issue received bids for 1,15,96,32,000 shares against 20,30,000 shares on offer, translating into a whopping oversubscription of 571.25 times, till 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 9.  Among the individual categories, the non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand for the public offering by oversubscribing the category reserved for them by a massive 875.51 times. This was followed by retail investors, who oversubscribed their category by 704.23 times. In contrast, although the demand was lowest among qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), they still oversubscribed their category by 24.44 times.
 

Austere Systems IPO details

The initial share sale of Austere Systems comprises entirely a fresh issue of 2.8 million equity shares, worth ₹15.57 crore. The public issue does not include any offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
The public offering is being offered at a price band of ₹52–₹55 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. Investors placing bids are required to apply for a minimum of 4,000 shares, and in multiples of 2,000 shares thereafter, translating to a minimum investment of ₹2,20,000.
 
As the public issue closed for subscription today, the basis of allotment of Austere Systems IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, September 10. Successful investors will receive the company’s shares in their demat accounts on September 11.

Shares of Austere Systems are tentatively slated to list on the BSE SME platform on Friday, September 12, 2025.
 
For the public issue, GYR Capital Advisors is serving as the sole book-running lead manager, while KFIN Technologies is the registrar.
 
Austere Systems plans to utilise the proceeds from the public issue to meet its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Austere Systems IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Investor enthusiasm was also reflected in the grey market. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the unlisted shares of Austere Systems were exchanging hands at around ₹82 per share, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹27 per share, or approximately 49.09% over the upper end of the issue price of ₹55 per share.
 

About Austere Systems

Austere Systems Limited (ASL) is a technology services company offering software development, SaaS, mobile apps, and IT solutions. It provides services across database management, digital transformation, process automation, and AI. The company operates in both domestic and international markets, including government and rural sectors in India. ASL also offers IT staffing, digital marketing, and managed infrastructure services. As of July 31, 2025, the company employs 123 people across various technical and administrative roles.
 

