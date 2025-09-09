Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Waaree Renewable shares gain 5% on ₹1,250-crore solar power project

Waaree Renewable shares gain 5% on ₹1,250-crore solar power project

Waaree Renewable shares rose 5 per cent after the company received orders worth ₹1,252.43 crore for a large-scale solar power project

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Waaree Renewable shares in focus today

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd. rallied nearly 5 per cent on Tuesday after the company received orders worth ₹1,252.43 crore for a large-scale solar power project.
 
The electrical equipment maker's stock rose as much as 4.94 per cent during the day to ₹1,062.9 per share, the biggest intraday rise since July 29 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.9 per cent higher at ₹1,041.8 apiece, compared to a 0.34 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 1:02 PM. 
 
Shares of the company currently trade at 2.1 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 17 per cent since its listing in April this year. Waaree Renewable Technologies has a total market capitalisation of ₹10,821.32 crore. 
 

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Prime Focus shares hit back-to-back 10% upper circuits; check out details

trading, stock market

Bartronics India shares jump 12%: Here's why this penny stock is rallying

Auto manufacturing

Precision Camshafts stock zooms 37% in 2 days; check shareholding pattern

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Can universal banking license boost Ujjivan SFB's fortunes? Analysts weigh

CESC

CESC Growth Vision 2030: ICICI Securities decodes key statements

Waaree Renewable wins ₹1,252 crore EPC order 

The company on Tuesday said it secured a Letter of Award (LoA) worth about ₹1,252.43 crore (excluding taxes) from Waaree Forever Energies Pvt Ltd (WFEPL), a group subsidiary, for the execution of a large-scale solar power project.
 
The contract covers engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of an 870 megawatt (Mw) / 1,218 megawatt-peak grid-connected ground-mounted solar project, along with a 33kV/400kV substation and transmission line works. The scope also includes two years of operation and maintenance services, the company statement said. 
 
The project, subject to necessary statutory approvals, is scheduled for completion in the financial year 2026-27. Waaree said the order is a domestic commercial contract and forms part of its strategy to expand its EPC execution capabilities in the renewable energy space. 

Waaree Renewable Q1 results 

The company reported a net profit of ₹86.44 crore, down 11.64 per cent quarter-on-quarter from ₹97.83 crore, but up 205.44 per cent year-on-year. Revenue rose to ₹603.19 crore, a 26.57 per cent increase from ₹476.58 crore in the previous quarter, and 155.21 per cent higher year-on-year.
 
Waaree Renewable, a subsidiary of Waaree Group, is among the leading players in India’s solar EPC space, with a strong legacy of over 10,000 project installations totalling more than 2.32 GW. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company offers end-to-end solar solutions, ranging from engineering and construction to financing and operation, across diverse geographies. 
 

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 280 pts, Nifty holds 24,850; IT, pharma shares rise; Infosys zooms 5%

Austere Systems IPO

Austere Systems IPO sees huge demand: subscription nears 600x; GMP up 49%

Jane Street Group, Jane Street

Sebi says Jane Street probe could be wider as firm demands release of docs

fuel imports, crude oil price, Russia Oil production, Oil industry

Crude oil prices to see continued volatility; check strategy, key levels

Jane Street, court

SAT admits Jane Street appeal against Sebi in Bank Nifty manipulation case

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Waaree Energies Markets Sensex Nifty solar power projects MARKETS TODAY Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDev Accelerator IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEMotilal Oswal Stock PickAirfloa Rail Technology IPOApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon