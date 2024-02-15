Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex pares gains as banking stocks dip, M&M soars 4%
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex pares gains as banking stocks dip, M&M soars 4%

Stock market live updates on February 15, 2024: The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were relatively higher with gains of nearly 1 per cent each

SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:48 AM IST
Stock market live updates: Equity benchmark indices erased early gains to decline in Thursday's trade as banks saw selling pressure. At opening, the BSE Sensex rose 200 points to 72,044 and the NSE Nifty gained 65 points to 21,900.
M&M soared 4 per cent, leading gains on the Sensex, after its Q3 profit rose 61 per cent YoY to Rs 2,454 crore. Wipro, NTPC, HCLTech, Infosys, Tech M, TCS and Power Grid were other winners on the Sensex and Nifty. 
On the flip side, Nestle, HUL, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank and Ultratech Cement were the top frontline losers.
The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were relatively higher with gains of nearly 1 per cent each.  Among sectors, Nifty Oil & Gas was up 1 per cent, leading gains. Nifty Auto, Metals and PSB indices were other gainers. Private Bank index dipped most by 0.8 per cent. 

Key Events

11:48 AM

Hindustan Unilever hits fresh 52-week low; brokerages share mixed outlook

11:36 AM

19% of global fund managers bullish on India; Japan most preferred: BofA

11:17 AM

Lumax Auto hits all-time high; zooms 28% in 3 days on healthy Q3 results

10:38 AM

Oil India hits new high, surges 15% in 2 days on strong production outlook

9:39 AM

ALERT:: Paytm hits fresh low, down 4% after ED start probe under FEMA

9:04 AM

Sensex earnings yield gap with 10-year US treasury bond turns negative

8:56 AM

Is there more room for downside in small-caps?

8:37 AM

ALERT:: Gift Nifty futures quote near 22,000, suggest 70-odd point gap-up

8:24 AM

FPIs' investment value in equities jumps 13% to $738 bn in Dec quarter

8:21 AM

RIL in talks for stake in Tata Play, may buy Disney's 29.8% share

8:11 AM

Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Paytm, Vedanta, Coal India, Glenmark, NMDC

8:02 AM

Nifty IT, Auto: Key levels to watch out for on these two indices

7:45 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all the live market updates here with Business Standard

11:48 AM

Hindustan Unilever hits fresh 52-week low; brokerages share mixed outlook

Shares of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 2,362.10, down 1 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. Since January, the stock of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major has slipped 11 per cent on concerns of the near-term growth and higher competition. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down less than 1 per cent thus far in calendar year 2024. Read

11:36 AM

19% of global fund managers bullish on India; Japan most preferred: BofA

19 per cent of global fund managers remain bullish on India, suggests the latest BofA Asia Fund Manager Survey (FMS). A total of 249 panelists with $656 billion worth of assets under management (AUM) participated in the survey between February 2 and 8, BofA said. Read

11:17 AM

Lumax Auto hits all-time high; zooms 28% in 3 days on healthy Q3 results

Shares of Lumax Auto Technologies rallied 10 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 496.70 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade aided by a strong business outlook.
 
The stock of the auto ancillary company surpassed its previous high of Rs 469 touched on August 6, 2023. Read

10:57 AM

Swiggy may file papers with Sebi for IPO in 2 weeks to raise Rs 8,000 cr

Swiggy is planning to file its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for its initial public offering (IPO) in the next two weeks, aiming for an $11 billion IPO valuation target. READ MORE


10:49 AM

Travel portal Ixigo's parent firm files draft papers with Sebi to float IPO

The Gurugram-based company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) will be a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 120 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 6.66 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).  READ MORE

10:38 AM

Oil India hits new high, surges 15% in 2 days on strong production outlook

Oil India's earnings growth over the next 3-5 years is likely to be aided by expansion of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) refinery. READ MORE


10:28 AM

Sector ALERT:: BSE Oil & Gas index soars 2%; OMCs lead


10:11 AM

COMMENT:: RIL, SBI, ICICI Bank are the new leaders

"A significant feature of a bull market is its ability to bounce back from a steep fall. This was evident yesterday when Nifty bounced back by around 300 points from the lows. The heavy selling by FIIs,which was expected in response to the spike in US bond yields, didn’t impact the market since it was neutralised by DII and individual investor buying.
 
A significant feature of the market now is the change in leadership. Reliance has emerged as the leader of the rally and is supported by ICICI Bank and SBI. The strength of these fundamentally strong stocks augurs well for the bulls.
The valuation gap between large caps and the broader market continues to be an area of concern."
 
-  Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
 

10:04 AM

Coal India up 2%; firm maintains top spot among CPSEs in GeM

Coal India has maintained the top position among all Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in Government e-Marketplace (GeM) procurement. As on Feb 14, 2024, the procurement through GeM soared to Rs 63,890 crore, which is 300 per cent of the annual target of Rs 21,325 crore.



 

9:56 AM

ALERT:: Vedanta sees huge volume; stock trades flat


9:50 AM

Earnings impact:: NMDC soars 6% after posting 63% surge in Q3 profit

NMDC posted a 62.6 per cent growth in Q3 consolidated net at Rs 1,470 crore on a year-on-year basis, backed by 45.4 per cent jump in revenue from operations to Rs 5,410 crore.


9:43 AM

Market check:: Sensex slips into red, down 50 points


9:39 AM

ALERT:: Paytm hits fresh low, down 4% after ED start probe under FEMA

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has launched a preliminary investigation or a pre-open inquiry into alleged violations related to the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema) in the Paytm Payments Bank case, sources said. ED is learnt to have sought further clarification on the matter from the central bank. 

       

9:33 AM

BSE MidCap Heatmap:: Glenmark Pharma, Muthoot Finance jump up to 5%; Rajesh Exports tanks 7%


9:29 AM

Market check:: MidCap, SmallCap indices rally around 1%


9:25 AM

Sensex Heatmap:: M&M soars 4%; Nestle, HUL in red


9:23 AM

Opening Bell:: Nifty tops 21,900, up 70 points


9:19 AM

Opening Bell:: Sensex up over 200 points, above 72,000-mark


9:07 AM

ALERT:: Sensex up 200 pts in pre-open deals; Nifty atop 21,900

 

9:04 AM

Sensex earnings yield gap with 10-year US treasury bond turns negative

A negative spread between Indian equity yield and US long-term Treasury bond makes Indian equities less attractive for foreign investors and may lead to a selloff by FPIs. READ MORE

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

