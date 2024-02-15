Stock Market LIVE: Sensex pares gains as banking stocks dip, M&M soars 4%

Stock market live updates: Equity benchmark indices erased early gains to decline in Thursday's trade as banks saw selling pressure. At opening, the BSE Sensex rose 200 points to 72,044 and the NSE Nifty gained 65 points to 21,900.

M&M soared 4 per cent, leading gains on the Sensex, after its Q3 profit rose 61 per cent YoY to Rs 2,454 crore. Wipro, NTPC, HCLTech, Infosys, Tech M, TCS and Power Grid were other winners on the Sensex and Nifty.

On the flip side, Nestle, HUL, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank and Ultratech Cement were the top frontline losers.

The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were relatively higher with gains of nearly 1 per cent each. Among sectors, Nifty Oil & Gas was up 1 per cent, leading gains. Nifty Auto, Metals and PSB indices were other gainers. Private Bank index dipped most by 0.8 per cent.