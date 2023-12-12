Stock Market LIVE: Asia in green; India now 7th largest stk market globally

Stock market LIVE updates: Domestic equities are eyeing a firm open Tuesday morning ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting. At 7:10 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting 64 points higher at 21,148 levels. This comes after the Nifty50 crossed the 21,000-mark last week, and the BSE Sensex topped the 70,000-mark intraday on Monday. Meanwhile in Asia, markets edged higher ahead of the final US Federal Reserve meeting of the year. Japan's Nikkei 225 opened 1.06 per cent higher, Australia's ASX200 added 0.5 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.3 per cent. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow advanced 0.43 per cent to close at its highest since January 2022, while the S&P500 rose 0.39 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.20 per cent.