Home / Markets / News / Geopolitical risk, demand woes: Are India Inc's earnings at risk in H2CY25?

Geopolitical risk, demand woes: Are India Inc's earnings at risk in H2CY25?

Earnings expectations 2025: According to analysts, the second half of calendar year 2025 (H2 CY25) could see an improved earnings environment, supported by lower credit costs and easing inflation

GDP, Economy, corporate earnings, Indian Economy, BS1000, Covid
premium
Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Stock Market Outlook India 2025: After fighting weak domestic demand and global growth challenges in the first half of calendar year 2025 (H1 CY25), India Inc is eyeing a modest recovery in earnings in the second half, driven, primarily, by inward (domestic) looking sectors.  
According to analysts, the second half of calendar year 2025 (H2 CY25) could see an improved earnings environment, supported by lower credit costs, coinciding with easing inflation, higher disposable income, and festive season.
 
“Reduction in income tax rates, along with interest rates and cash reserve ratio (CRR) by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has provided favourable policy support to the Indian economy. Improved systemic liquidity will, therefore, support corporate earnings growth in Q2 and Q3 of FY26 (H2 CY 25),” said Manish Jain, head of fund Management (PMS & Equity Advisory) at Centrum.
 

How India Inc earnings fared in H1-CY25?

 
In the first quarter of CY25 (Q1 CY25/Q4 FY25), net profit growth for BSE500 companies, excluding oil marketing companies (OMCs), grew by 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), despite the persistent weakness in revenue, showed an analysis by Nuvama Institutional Equities.
 
The improvement, according to the brokerage, was owing to cost rationalisation (wage bill growth at 5 per cent) and a low base. While net profit growth of metals, telecom, chemicals, and cement companies accelerated, the pace of growth slowed down for PSU banks and industrials.
 
Market-cap wise, small and midcap companies posted a recovery in bottom-line growth in Q4-FY25, reversing their underperformance of 9M FY25.
 
While the April-June quarter (Q1 FY26/Q2 CY25) is yet to conclude, analysts at YES Securities expect some moderation in Nifty earnings during the period.
 
According to the brokerage’s preliminary estimates, the Nifty earnings per share (EPS) estimate for FY26 witnessed moderation in the months of April and May, suggesting a decline in Nifty50 earnings during the quarter, which may pull down the overall EPS growth for the financial year.
 
YES Securities pegs Nifty50 EPS at ₹1,164 for FY26, down from previous estimate of ₹1,177 estimated at the end of March 2025.
 
Overall, analysts expect external shocks, particularly the impact of global policy uncertainty due to US President Donald Trump’s flip-flop tariff policies, trade tensions, sluggish global growth, and geopolitical risks, to weigh on India Inc earnings in Q1-FY26.  ALSO READ | India Inc's Q4FY25 earnings beat Street estimates, but growth slows
 

Sectors to watch out for

 
In this backdrop, Nirav Karkera, Head-Research at Fisdom, believes domestic consumption plays could report better earnings ahead, while export-oriented sectors may lag.
 
“Upside surprises may be in store for domestic demand driven sectors, such as consumer staples, digital-first consumer brands, telecom, FMCG, and non-lending financial services players. Core manufacturing segments operating in capital goods, building materials, power and defence, too, offer opportunities but warrants high degree of selectivity,” he said.
 
On the contrary, segments like information technology (IT) services, and auto ancillaries -- where export exposure is relatively high -- may face prolonged earnings headwinds in the backdrop of ongoing global macro and geopolitical uncertainties, and muted demand environment.
 
Manish Jain of Centrum Ltd, too, expects consumer discretionary, NBFCs, industrials, metals, cement, defence, and telecom sectors to post better earnings growth while automobiles, technology may disappoint.
 
“The overall performance of corporates in the coming quarters will depend upon the unfolding of the global growth scenario and any external risks associated with geopolitical tensions, trade policy uncertainties, and commodity price shocks. While lower interest rates will be a supporting factor, domestic demand conditions will play a critical role in overall corporate performance in the coming quarters,” said a report by CareEdge Ratings.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ASK Automotive hits record high on JV with TD Holding; up 18% in 7 sessions

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share rallies 9% in trade today; here's why

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, Airtel lift Sensex 400pts; broader market indices slip; Nestle up 2%

Sambhv Steel IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 90%, NIIs lead demand

Western Carriers share zooms 12% on bagging ₹558-crore deal from JSL

Topics :MarketsThe Smart Investorcorporate earningsEarnings growthIndia Inc earnings

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story