Friday, March 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi eases intraday monitoring rules for index derivatives amid opposition

Sebi eases intraday monitoring rules for index derivatives amid opposition

As per a circular issued on Friday, any breaches of existing limits will not attract penalties - for now - following concerns raised by industry stakeholders

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has eased the intraday monitoring rules — which are set to take effect from April 1 — for index derivatives amid industry pushback.
 
As per a circular issued on Friday, any breaches of existing limits will not attract penalties — for now — following concerns raised by industry stakeholders.
 
Starting next week, exchanges like the NSE and BSE will take at least four random snapshots of positions daily within predefined time windows. The move aims to enhance oversight of the derivatives market but has sparked debate among brokers and traders.
 
 
Industry bodies, including the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI), Brokers’ Forum (BBF), and Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI), flagged potential challenges. They argued that stockbrokers and clients lack the systems to monitor existing notional-based position limits intraday. Adding to the complexity, Sebi’s consultation paper issued on February 24 proposes a shift to delta-based or futures-equivalent limits, with higher intraday thresholds than end-of-day (EOD) caps — a framework that could render current preparations obsolete once finalised.
 
As a result, Sebi has opted for a softer rollout, under which exchanges will monitor intraday limits and notify clients and trading members of breaches for risk management purposes, but no fines or violations will be recorded until further guidance is issued.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

EQT closes $23.16 billion infra fund at hard cap amid investor demand

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty settle lower; bid adieu to FY25 with 5% gains

Nifty 50, MARKET

Hyundai Motor India debuts in Nifty Next 50, Nifty 100, and Nifty 500

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment(Photo: Shutterstock)

Aster DM share price up 10% on heavy volume, nears 52-week high in weak mkt

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

Indian Overseas Bank down 7%, hits 52-week low; stock down 12% in 3 days

Topics : SEBI Index Funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon