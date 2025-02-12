Equity MFs rake in Rs 39,688 cr in January despite market volatility

Equity-oriented mutual fund (MF) schemes attracted net inflows of Rs 39,688 crore in January, despite a sharp selloff in the market. While the inflows were 3.6 per cent lower compared to December, they were 21 per cent above the average monthly inflows for calendar year 2024.

Among the 11 equity sub-categories, thematic funds received the highest net inflows at Rs 9,017 crore, followed by smallcap funds at Rs 5,721 crore and flexicaps at Rs 5,698 crore. Notably, inflows to smallcap funds increased by 22 per cent month-on-month, despite a significant decline in the sector.

In January, the