Stocks to buy today, Jan 1: BPCL, Tata Consumer among analyst top picks

Market sentiment was primarily driven by domestic policy developments and stock-specific action. The government’s decision to impose safeguard duties on select steel imports boosted sentiment in the metal space, enhancing earnings visibility for domestic producers. Additionally, notable strength in heavyweight stocks across sectors provided further support to the market. These positives helped offset the impact of continued foreign institutional investor outflows, which otherwise kept overall sentiment cautious.

From a technical standpoint, the Nifty has once again approached the upper end of its prevailing consolidation range near 26,200. A decisive breakout above this level could trigger the next leg of upward momentum, while failure to do so may lead to renewed profit-taking. We maintain a positive yet cautious outlook on the index and recommend a sector-specific approach, with a preference for banking, auto and metal stocks, while remaining selective in other sectors.