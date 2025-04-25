Friday, April 25, 2025 | 07:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump tariffs to hit low-income Americans harder than richest: Report

Trump tariffs to hit low-income Americans harder than richest: Report

Those making $28,600 or less would have to spend 6.2% more of their income due to higher prices, while the richest Americans with income of at least $914,900 are expected to spend 1.7%

Donald Trump

Economists have warned that costs from tariff increases would ultimately be passed on to US consumers. (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jarrell Dillard
 
President Donald Trump’s tariffs would effectively cause a tax increase for low-income families that is more than three times higher than what wealthier Americans would pay, according to an analysis from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.
 
The report from the progressive think tank outlined the outcomes for Americans of all backgrounds if the tariffs currently in effect remain in place next year. Those making $28,600 or less would have to spend 6.2 per cent more of their income due to higher prices, while the richest Americans with income of at least $914,900 are expected to spend 1.7 per cent more. Middle-income families making between $55,100 and $94,100 would pay 5 per cent more of their earnings.  
 
 
Trump has imposed the steepest US duties in more than a century, including a 145 per cent tariff on many products from China, a 25 per cent rate on most imports from Canada and Mexico, duties on some sectors such as steel and aluminum and a baseline 10 per cent tariff on the rest of the country’s trading partners. He suspended higher, customized tariffs on most countries for 90 days. 

Also Read

Scott Bessent

Expect India to strike first trade pact: US Treasury Secy Scott Bessent

Premiummutual funds, investors

Manufacturing funds: Bet on potential gains from global trade shifts

Trade war: Trump sets 25% tariff on $50 bn Chinese goods, faces retaliation

China denies trade talks with US, contradicts Trump's tariff war claims

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee reverses early losses to end 15 paise stronger at 85.27/$

PM Modi, Donald Trump

India likely to secure first trade deal amid US tariff push: Treasury Secy

 
Economists have warned that costs from tariff increases would ultimately be passed on to US consumers. And while prices will rise for everyone, lower-income families are expected to lose a larger portion of their budgets because they tend to spend more of their earnings on goods, including food and other necessities, compared to wealthier individuals.
 
Food prices could rise by 2.6 per cent in the short run due to tariffs, according to an estimate from the Yale Budget Lab. Among all goods impacted, consumers are expected to face the steepest price hikes for clothing at 64 per cent, the report showed. 
 
The Yale Budget Lab projected that the tariffs would result in a loss of $4,700 a year on average for American households.
 

More From This Section

Houthis Yemen

Houthis shot down 7 US Reaper drones worth $200 million in recent weeks

Columbia University, US colleges, Student protest against Gaza war, Israel Hamas war

No warrant needed to arrest Columbia activist due to risk of fleeing: US

Donald Trump, Trump

Judge blocks Trump admin from requiring citizenship proof for voter sign-up

Trade, Container, Economy

Global container shipping volume to fall 1% on Trump trade policies: Drewry

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

Hegseth set up unsecured internet line in his office to connect to Signal

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs trump tariff Americans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedBSF Jawan Detained by PakistanWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon