Nifty may stay 23,700-24,600 range next week: What's best trading strategy?

Nifty may stay 23,700-24,600 range next week: What's best trading strategy?

Strategy View: With a likely trading range of 23,700-24,600 in the coming week, a Short Strangle strategy could be an effective way to capitalise on expected consolidation

Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 7:23 AM IST

Recommended Strategy:

  • Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
  • Expiry: 30- APR-2025
  • Strike Prices: Sell 23,500 Put @30 and Sell 24,800 Call @30
  • Net Premium Inflow: 60 points
  • Stop Loss: 110
  • Target: Entire Premium Inflow

Rationale:

  • Short-term technical indicators are overbought.
  • Also, the 24,550 zone aligns with the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci resistance—suggesting a possible hurdle.
  • On the lower side, 23,800 now act as key support on a role-reversal basis.
  • Strategy View: With a likely trading range of 23,700–24,600 in the coming week, a Short Strangle strategy could be an effective way to capitalise on expected consolidation.
  • This strategy is profitable if the market remains in a tight range, benefiting from both volatility contraction and Theta decay.
(Disclaimer:This article is by Sahaj Agrawal, senior vice president, head of derivatives research, Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own) 

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

