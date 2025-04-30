Stocks to Watch, April 30: Bajaj Finance, Trent, IndusInd, Ambuja, SBI

Stocks to Watch Today, Wednesday, April 30, 2025: Indian equity markets head for yet another volatile session as rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border weigh on sentiment, even as investor focus remains on India Inc. earnings and progress in trade talks with the US.

GIFT Nifty hinted at a slightly lower start for domestic stocks. The early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was down 44 points or 0.18 per cent at 24,380 as of 07:20 AM.

Meanwhile, Vedanta Ltd., IOC, Adani Power, Ajanta Pharma, and Bandhan Bank will be among the major companies that will declare their fourth quarter results on Wednesday. Last evening, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he let armed forces have “ complete operational freedom ” to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.Meanwhile, Vedanta Ltd., IOC, Adani Power, Ajanta Pharma, and Bandhan Bank will be among the major companies that will declare their fourth quarter results on Wednesday.

On the global front, stocks in Asia edged higher, taking cues from Wall Street as the benchmark S&P 500 posted its best six-day advance since March 2022. Last checked, Australia's S&P ASX 200 was up 0.32 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was higher by 0.23 per cent.

According to reports, US President Donald Trump said that the US will strike a trade deal with India and that the South Asian country is “coming along great.”

Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to keep tabs on during today’s session:

Q4 earnings corner:

Bajaj Finance: The non-banking financial company (NBFC) The non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,546 crore for the January–March quarter (Q4) of 2024–25 (FY25), up 19 per cent from a year ago. The company’s net interest income for the reporting quarter rose 22 per cent to ₹9,807 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹8,013 crore in Q4 of 2023–24.

Ambuja Cements: The cement maker's The cement maker's consolidated profit for the January to March quarter declined 8.98 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹956.3 crore despite a 13 per cent growth in annual sales volume (cement and clinker). The profit numbers, however, beat the Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimate of ₹735.4 crore.

Trent: The fashion and lifestyle retailer's The fashion and lifestyle retailer's consolidated net profit fell 54.8 per cent in Q4FY25 compared to the same period of FY24, even as it included ₹576 crore as gains on reassessment of estimates related to lease terms. Its revenue from operations rose 27.9 per cent to ₹4,216.9 crore in Q4 compared to the same period last year.

CEAT: The RPG Group-owned tyre company posted an 8.36 per cent decline in profit for the fourth quarter, while its consolidated revenue from operations grew by 14.33 per cent during the period.

Bajaj Finserv: The company reported a 14 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,417 crore in the fourth quarter. The total consolidated income during the March 2025 quarter rose to ₹35,596 crore against ₹32,042 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Embassy Office Parks REIT: The company reported a 17 per cent increase in its net operating income to ₹892.3 crore and declared a distribution of ₹538.4 crore to unitholders for the quarter ended March. ALSO READ: Uncertainty could hit pvt sector capital formation: FinMin economic review The company reported a 17 per cent increase in its net operating income to ₹892.3 crore and declared a distribution of ₹538.4 crore to unitholders for the quarter ended March.

Other stocks in news

IndusInd Bank: Sumant Kathpalia , managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the lender, resigned on Tuesday with immediate effect, citing “moral responsibility” for “various acts of commission/omission” following accounting lapses that resulted in a loss of nearly ₹2,000 crore.

State Bank of India: The lender is planning to raise equity capital in the current financial year to support business growth. The board, at its meeting on May 3, 2025, would discuss and approve the proposal for raising equity during FY26.

Infosys: The information technology major The information technology major launched Infosys Topaz for SAP S/4HANA Cloud , an AI-first suite designed to help enterprises harness the power of AI and Gen AI in their SAP S/4HANA cloud transformation journey.

Prestige Estates: The real estate company extended a corporate guarantee of up to ₹750 crore to its subsidiary. The company also secured approval from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) to launch its residential project, ‘The Prestige City–Indirapuram’, in the National Capital Region (NCR), with a gross development value of ₹9,000 crore. ALSO READ: Weak demand, higher input costs may put pressure on UltraTech Cement The real estate company extended a corporate guarantee of up to ₹750 crore to its subsidiary. The company also secured approval from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) to launch its residential project, ‘The Prestige City–Indirapuram’, in the National Capital Region (NCR), with a gross development value of ₹9,000 crore.

V-Mart Retail: The company's board of directors will be considering a proposal for the issue of bonus shares in its meeting on May 2 2025.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for the inspection conducted at its Oncology Formulation Facility (Injectable and Oral Solid), F-2, at Panelav between 7 October and 8 October 2024.