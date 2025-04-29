Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Finance Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 19% to Rs 4,546 crore

Elevates three Presidents as Dy CEOs

The company’s net interest income (NII) for the reporting quarter rose by 22 per cent to Rs 9,807 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 8,013 crore in Q4FY24

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,546 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), up 19 per cent from a year ago.
 
As for financial year FY25, the non-banking finance company posted a net profit of Rs 16,779 crore, up 16 per cent from a year ago, according to a filing with BSE.
 
Its stock closed flat at Rs 9,089.3 a share on the BSE.
 
The company’s net interest income (NII) for the reporting quarter rose by 22 per cent to Rs 9,807 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 8,013 crore in Q4FY24.
 
 
The board of directors has recommended a final dividend on equity shares at the rate of Rs 44 per share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

The company’s consolidated assets under management (AUM) grew by 26 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4.16 trillion at the end of March 2025 from Rs 3.30 trillion as of March 2024.
 
Meanwhile, BFL in another filing said it has elevated three company presidents — Manish Jain, Sidhant Dadwal and Harjeet Toor — as Deputy Chief Executive Officers (CEOs).
 
In addition to their existing responsibilities, the three Deputy CEOs would be responsible for additional lines of business and would continue to report to Anup Saha, Managing Director. They would assist him in delivering the business objectives of the company, BFL added.
 

Topics : Bajaj Finance Q4 Results Bajaj

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

