Stocks to Watch Today, Wednesday, February 04, 2026: Indian equity markets are set for a muted start on Wednesday, a day after bulls drove the benchmarks to their best session in eight months on the Indian equity markets are set for a muted start on Wednesday, a day after bulls drove the benchmarks to their best session in eight months on the US–India trade deal

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was down 53 points at 25,813 as of 7:10 AM. With the trade deal confirmed, investors now await the details to understand the sector-wise impact.

Meanwhile, the focus during the session will shift to firms reporting third-quarter earnings , including Bajaj Finserv, Trent, and Tata Power, among others. Also, the central bank's monetary policy committee meeting starts today, with the policy decision expected on Friday.

Stock markets in Asia traded mixed following a selloff in the technology stocks on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.8 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was up 0.7 per cent, last checked. Overnight, the Nasdaq index dropped 1.4 per cent. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Back home, on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex settled 2,072.67 points or 2.54 per cent higher at 83,739.13, while the Nifty50 rose 639.15 points or 2.55 per cent to end at 25,727.55. Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: December quarter results Bajaj Finance: The shadow lender reported a The shadow lender reported a 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit at ₹4,066 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3FY26). It also took a one-time exceptional charge of ₹265 crore towards higher gratuity liabilities.

Restaurant Brands Asia: The company reported an 11.8 per cent rise in consolidated revenue to ₹714.8 crore in the third quarter, while net loss narrowed to ₹43.5 crore from ₹50.3 crore a year ago. Pidilite Industries: The company reported a 10.1 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated revenue to ₹3,710 crore in the third quarter, while net profit increased 11.9 per cent to ₹618 crore. DAM Capital Advisors: The company reported a sequential decline in the third quarter, with consolidated total income falling 34.7 per cent to ₹69.9 crore from ₹107 crore. Profit dropped 61.5 per cent to ₹20.1 crore from ₹52.2 crore in the previous quarter.

Other stocks in focus Vikran Engineering: The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Vikran MP Solar Private Limited, to execute a ₹459.20 crore, 400 megawatt (Mw) AC solar project in Chitrakoot-1, Uttar Pradesh, awarded by NTPC Renewable Energy on a balance-of-system basis. NBCC (India): The firm has been awarded multiple construction contracts worth about ₹271.32 crore, including chapter buildings across cities, a headquarters at Lodhi Road and a major Namami Ganga aquarium-cum-learning centre in Rishikesh. REC: The company clarified that reports on a The company clarified that reports on a proposed merger between PFC and REC are not based on any information available to the company and have no factual basis.