Mankind Pharma Q3 PAT up 9.5%, revenue rises 11.5% on chronic sales

Delhi-based pharma major Mankind Pharma reported a 9.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the December quarter of FY26 on strong domestic demand for its chronic drugs used to treat long-term illnesses.

The drugmaker recorded profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 414 crore, up from Rs 378 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations also grew 11.5 per cent YoY to Rs 3,567 crore from Rs 3,198 crore in Q3FY25.

Commenting on the numbers, Rajeev Juneja, vice-chairman and managing director at Mankind Pharma, said the rise in the firm’s topline was due to improvement in domestic pharma and consolidation of Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV).

Mankind’s domestic segment, which contributes 85 per cent to its overall revenue, grew by 11.1 per cent to Rs 3,046 crore in the December quarter. The domestic growth was led by strong demand for drugs in chronic therapies such as cardiac and anti-diabetes.

Juneja added that Mankind’s chronic share increased by 200 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 39.3 per cent in Q3. “This was driven by strong growth of 16.7 per cent in cardiac and 14.4 per cent in anti-diabetes (excluding GLP-1),” he said.

The drugmaker also recorded a 5.2 per cent year-on-year rise in its consumer healthcare business, on the back of healthy growth in secondary sales for brands such as Gas-O-Fast, Manforce Condom and Ova News.

The exports segment grew 14 per cent YoY, driven by growth in BSV’s international business.

“Excluding BSV, Mankind launched four new products in the first nine months of FY26, taking the total launched products to 48 in the US,” the company said in a statement to the bourses.

Mankind Pharma announced its results post market hours. The stock closed 4.30 per cent lower at Rs 2,155.90 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday.