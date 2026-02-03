Bajaj Finance Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 6% to ₹4,066 crore

Bajaj Finance, the country’s largest private sector shadow lender, reported a 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,066 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3FY26), weighed down by accelerated credit provisions and a one-time charge related to the implementation of new labour codes.

During the quarter, the lender made an accelerated expected credit loss (ECL) provision of Rs 1,406 crore after strengthening its provisioning framework by introducing a minimum loss-given-default floor across businesses. It also took a one-time exceptional charge of Rs 265 crore towards higher gratuity liabilities arising from the new labour codes.

Excluding these one-off items and the related tax impact, consolidated net profit rose 23 per cent YoY to Rs 5,317 crore, aided by robust income growth, despite a 9 per cent YoY increase in loan loss provisions.

Net interest income (NII) rose 21 per cent YoY to Rs 11,317 crore, while net total income increased 19 per cent YoY to Rs 13,875 crore.

Loan loss provisions on a consolidated basis increased to Rs 2,219 crore in Q3FY26, compared with Rs 2,043 crore in the same period a year ago.

In Q3, the cost of funds was 7.45 per cent, an improvement of 7 basis points over Q2FY26. The cost of funds is expected to be in the range of 7.55–7.60 per cent in FY26.

Consolidated assets under management (AUM) increased 22 per cent YoY to Rs 4.86 trillion at the end of the December quarter.

The company booked 13.9 million new loans during the quarter, up 15 per cent from a year earlier, while its customer franchise expanded 19 per cent to 115.4 million.

Asset quality remained stable despite the higher provisioning. Gross non-performing assets stood at 1.21 per cent and net NPAs at 0.47 per cent as of December 31, 2025. The capital adequacy ratio was 21.45 per cent, with Tier-I capital at 20.60 per cent.

The deposit book stood at Rs 71,037 crore as of December 2025. Deposits contributed 17 per cent of consolidated borrowings at the end of the quarter.

Bajaj Housing Finance, the company’s housing finance subsidiary, reported a 23 per cent YoY increase in AUM to Rs 1.33 trillion. Its net profit rose 21 per cent YoY to Rs 665 crore during the quarter, supported by strong loan growth and stable asset quality.