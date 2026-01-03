Bank of India global business spurts 12% YoY in Q3 FY26

Bank of India reported a 12.50% YoY increase in global business to Rs 16,27,098 crore as of 31 December 2025.
Global deposits stood at Rs 8,87,287 crore, reflecting an 11.64% YoY increase, while global gross advances rose 13.55% to Rs 7,39,811 crore on 31 December 2025, compared to Rs 6,51,507 crore on 31 December 2024.
Domestic gross advances also saw robust growth of 15.07%, reaching Rs 6,28,617 crore on 31 December 2025, up from Rs 5,46,268 crore in the same quarter last year.
Domestic deposits rose 12.80% YoY to Rs 7,65,500 crore as of 31 December 2025 from Rs 6,78,626 crore a year earlier.
Bank of India is an India-based bank. The bank's segments include treasury operations, wholesale banking, and retail banking. The treasury operations segment includes the entire investment portfolio, which deals in government and other securities, money market operations, and foreign exchange operations.
The companys standalone net profit climbed 7.6% to Rs 2,554.57 crore on a 3.8% increase in total income to Rs 20,625.92 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Shares of Bank of India rallied 1.46% to close at Rs 149.15 on the BSE on 2 January 2026.
