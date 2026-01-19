Stocks to watch, Jan 19: RIL, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bk, BHEL, Bharat Coking Coal

Stocks to watch today, January 19, 2026: Q3 results, Chinese economic data, along with weak global cues are likely to influence benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, today.

At around 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 180 points at 25,571.50, signaling a gap-down start for the bourses.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly slipped on Monday as investors assessed weekend threats from the Trump administration toward Greenland and awaited key economic data from China.

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on eight European countries and demanded control of Greenland, a Danish territory. European leaders rejected the remarks, calling them “completely wrong” and “unacceptable.”

In Asia, China is set to release Q4 GDP data, along with December retail sales, urban investment, and industrial output figures. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.85 per cent, while the Topix declined 0.46 per cent. The 10-year JGB yield climbed to 2.218 per cent, the highest since 1999. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.18 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.19 per cent lower. US markets ended lower on Friday. The S&P 500 ended just below flat and posted a losing week, the Nasdaq slipped 0.06 per cent, and the Dow Jones fell 0.17 per cent. US stocks hit session lows after Trump said he preferred Kevin Hassett to remain National Economic Council Director and may not appoint him as the next Federal Reserve chair. Hassett is viewed as more market-friendly than frontrunner Kevin Warsh, with a greater inclination to keep interest rates low.

On the commodities front, Spot silver jumped 4.17 per cent to $93.7 per ounce, while gold rose 1.8 per cent to a record $4,676.94 per ounce. Stocks to watch today Results today: Havells India, Punjab National Bank, LTIMindtree, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Capital, BHEL, CEAT, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Oberoi Realty IPO listing: Bharat Coking Coal (Mainline), Avana Electrosystems IPO (SME), and Avana Electrosystems IPO (SME) will list on the bourses. Wipro: Q3 consolidated Q3 consolidated profit declined 7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,119 crore , while IT services revenue rose 4.9 per cent to ₹23,378 crore. The company declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share.

ICICI Bank: Q3 profit fell 4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11,317.9 crore despite a 7.7 per cent rise in NII to ₹21,932.2 crore. Provisions more than doubled to ₹2,555.6 crore; asset quality improved sequentially. Tech Mahindra: Y-o-Y to ₹1,122 crore, with Ebit jumping 40.1 per cent and margin expanding to 13.14 per cent. Revenue grew 8.3 per cent to ₹14,393 crore. Q3 profit surged 14.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,122 crore, with Ebit jumping 40.1 per cent and margin expanding to 13.14 per cent. Revenue grew 8.3 per cent to ₹14,393 crore. Punjab & Sind Bank: Q3 profit grew 19.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹336.4 crore, though provisions rose 26 per cent. Gross NPA declined to 2.60 per cent. RBL Bank: Q3 profit surged over six-fold to ₹214 crore as provisions fell 46.2 per cent Y-o-Y. Gross NPA declined to 1.88 per cent and net NPA to 0.55 per cent.

IDBI Bank: Q3 profit rose marginally by 1.4 per cent to ₹1,935.5 crore, while NII dropped 24 per cent Y-o-Y. Asset quality improved, with net NPA at 0.18 per cent. UCO Bank: Q3 profit increased 15.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹739.5 crore, supported by an 11.3 per cent rise in NII. Gross NPA eased to 2.41 per cent. L&T Finance: Q3 consolidated profit climbed 17.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹738.6 crore, with NII rising 13.4 per cent to ₹2,537 crore. Jio Platforms: Q3 profit rose 11.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,629 crore, while Ebitda jumped 16.4 per cent. ARPU increased 5.1 per cent to ₹213.7.

Rail Vikas Nigam: Emerged as the lowest bidder for an ₹87.55 crore order from South Eastern Railway for IP-based video surveillance systems. JSW Infrastructure: Q3 profit rose 8.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹359.1 crore, while revenue grew 14.2 per cent to ₹1,349.7 crore. Sobha: Q3 profit declined 29 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹15.4 crore, with revenue falling 23 per cent to ₹943.1 crore. Jindal Saw: Q3 profit plunged 49 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹258 crore, while revenue slipped 6.2 per cent to ₹4,943 crore. Poonawalla Fincorp: Q3 profit surged eight-fold to ₹150.2 crore, with revenue up 50 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹920.9 crore.

Vedanta: Subsidiary ESL Steel received demand notices worth ₹1,255.37 crore from the Odisha government over alleged mining shortfalls. Himadri Speciality Chemical: Q3 profit jumped 35.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹192.2 crore, while revenue rose 3.8 per cent. Rossari Biotech: Q3 profit increased 3.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹32.8 crore, with revenue rising 13.4 per cent to ₹581.7 crore. JB Chemicals: Q3 profit grew 21.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹197.9 crore, while revenue increased 10.5 per cent. CG Power: The company secured a ₹900 crore order from a US-based firm for supplying power transformers for a data center project.