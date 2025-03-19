Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wipro collaborates with NVIDIA to launch new agentic AI services

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

For developing AI capabilities of nations for enhancing citizen experiences

Wipro announced new agentic AI services to empower nations around the globe to develop and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities leveraging their unique infrastructure, data, workforce and business networks to drive innovation, economic growth and sovereignty.

The offerings leverage AI for local impact by bringing together Wipro's locally governed AI frameworks powered by Wipro's WeGA Studio and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software to enable:

?-? A wide range of applications through an Agentic AI powered ecosystem, that can transform citizen experiences in Banking & Financial services, Emergency services, Healthcare services and Education services, driving public sector innovation and fostering economic growth.

 

?-? The unlocking of customized large language models (LLM) for local languages, starting with Thai and expanding to other languages in India and South Asian countries, including Arabic that can deliver more accurate and culturally relevant AI interactions.

?-? Access to pre-built responsible AI accelerators to help clients rapidly build customized use cases and high-performance models that support their unique objectives.

?-? Privacy and security compliance that ensures data and AI sovereignty.

Wipro's WeGA Sovereign AI solutions are built on NVIDIA NeMo microservices, including:

?-? NVIDIA NeMo Customizer - a high-performance, scalable microservice that simplifies the fine-tuning and alignment of LLMs.

?-? NVIDIA NeM Curator - high quality multi-lingual synthetic data generation models for training LLM models.

?-? NVIDIA NeMo Evaluator - supports model quality evaluations and benchmark preparation.

?-? NVIDIA NeM Retriever - a collection of microservices that provide world-class information retrieval with high accuracy and maximum data privacy.

These NVIDIA technologies, combined with NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA Blueprints help create scalable and flexible architectures, enable the development, optimization, and deployment of AI models within the sovereign AI environment, ensuring data sovereignty, security and localized control.

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

