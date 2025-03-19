Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hyundai Motor India announces up to 3% price increase from April 2025

The company announced the price increase owing to rising input costs, increased commodity prices, and higher operational expenses, among other reasons

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Wednesday announced a price increase of up to 3 per cent, which will be effective from April 2025.
 
The company announced the price increase owing to rising input costs, increased commodity prices, and higher operational expenses, among other reasons. The quantum of the price increase will vary based on the variants and models. 
 
"At Hyundai Motor, we strive to absorb rising costs to the extent possible, ensuring minimal impact on our customers. However, with the sustained increase in operational expenses, it has now become imperative to pass on a part of this cost escalation through a minor price adjustment. The price increase will be effective from April 2025. We remain committed to making consistent internal efforts to minimise any future impact on our valued customers," said Tarun Garg, whole-time director and chief operating officer, HMIL. 
 
 

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

