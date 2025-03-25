Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Goldman Sachs acquires Samvardhana Motherson's shares worth Rs 87 cr

Goldman Sachs acquires Samvardhana Motherson's shares worth Rs 87 cr

Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based asset management firm Kadensa Capital through its arm -- Kadensa Master Fund -- sold the same number of the shares at the same price

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

On Tuesday, shares of Samvardhana Motherson International fell 2.13 per cent to close at Rs 131.15 apiece on the BSE. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Goldman Sachs on Tuesday bought shares of auto components major Samvardhana Motherson International for Rs 87 crore through an open market transaction.

American multinational Goldman Sachs through its arm -- Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte -- purchased 65.48 lakh shares of Samvardhana Motherson International, as per the block deal data on the BSE.

The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 132.7 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 86.90 crore.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based asset management firm Kadensa Capital through its arm -- Kadensa Master Fund -- sold the same number of the shares at the same price.

 

On Tuesday, shares of Samvardhana Motherson International fell 2.13 per cent to close at Rs 131.15 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs gives managers a choice: Dallas, Salt Lake City or leave

Sterlite technologies

Goldman Sachs Asset exits Sterlite Tech, sells 2.13% stake for Rs 84 crore

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump tariffs meant to 'level the playing field', says Goldman Sachs CEO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs exits ISGEC Heavy Engineering, sells shares for Rs 96 crore

GDP

US tariff hike may hit India's GDP growth by up to 0.6 pp: Goldman Sachs

Last month, Samvardhana Motherson International reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 879 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 542 crore for the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

The total revenue from operations rose to Rs 27,666 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 25,644 crore in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Manas Mehrotra, Founder, 315Work Avenue

315Work Avenue plans to add 2 mn sq ft in FY26, invest Rs 400 crore

IREDA

Ireda raises Rs 910 crore via Tier-II bonds at 7.74% coupon rate

BCD Group

BCD Group doubles order book to Rs 2K cr, aims to boost Pan-India presence

JSW steel

JSW Steel becomes world's most valuable steelmaker with $30.3 bn mcap

JSW steel

JSW Steel becomes world's most valuable steelmaker with $30.3 bn market cap

Topics : Goldman Sachs Samvardhana Motherson International shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGT vs PBKS LIVE ScoreBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon