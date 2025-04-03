Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ola Electric commences hyper delivery with same-day vehicle registration

Ola Electric commences hyper delivery with same-day vehicle registration

Customers can now complete their purchase online or at an Ola Electric Store and ride home on their fully registered vehicles in just hours, said company

Ola Electric takes the S1 Portfolio to the ‘Next Level’ with Gen 3

Ola Electric on Thursday said it has commenced an initiative for same-day registration and delivery of vehicles. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric on Thursday said it has commenced an initiative for same-day registration and delivery of vehicles.

Pilot of #HyperDelivery has started in Bangalore, and would gradually be scaled up across India during this quarter in a phased manner, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

Customers can now complete their purchase online or at an Ola Electric Store and ride home on their fully registered vehicles in just hours, it added.

"We have significantly cut the processing time of registering the vehicles through AI-led automation and by moving the registration process completely in-house.

"With this we are ensuring a much smoother purchase experience for our customers, eliminating tedious purchase processes and longer delivery timelines," an Ola Electric spokesperson said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

