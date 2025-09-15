Stocks to Watch today: Apollo Hospitals, Adani Power, DRL, BPL, Tata Tech

Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, September 15, 2025: India's benchmark Nifty50 looks to snap its eight-day winning streak on Monday -- the highest in over a year -- amid traders turning focus to the Federal Reserve meeting this week.

The early indicator of Nifty50 performance -- GIFT NIFTY -- was down 32 points at 25,172 as of 7:40 AM.

Most equity markets in Asia traded lower on Monday, despite the region's benchmark, the MSCI AC Asia Pacific, hovering near record highs. South Korea's Kospi was down 0.3 per cent, and Australia's S&P / ASX 200 was lower by 0.22 per cent. Japan's market is closed for a holiday.

The Fed is scheduled to hold its next FOMC meeting on Sept. 16-17, with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, and the Bank of Japan also set to announce policy decisions this week. Back home, the August wholesale inflation and manufacturing data will be released on Monday. Meanwhile, on Friday, the BSE Sensex settled 355.97 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 81,904.70, while the Nifty50 rose 108.50 points or 0.43 per cent to end at 25,114.00. Meanwhile, below are some stocks to watch during today's session: Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: The company's board approved The company's board approved acquiring 30.58 per cent in Apollo Health and Lifestyle from IFC and IFC EAF for ₹1,254 crore , and announced a ₹573 crore investment to set up a proton therapy oncology facility in Gurugram.

BPL: The company's board approved raising up to ₹100 crore from a related party to address urgent funding needs for operations, assets, and obligations, subject to shareholders' approval. Greaves Cotton: The company has approved a further investment of ₹22 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Greaves Finance Ltd., through a subscription to the equity shares offered on a rights basis. Nitco: The firm received tiles and marble orders worth ₹19.44 crore from Prestige Estates and Lodha Group. The orders will be executed potentially over a period of twelve months. Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The industrial products maker received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Rail Vikas Nigam for a ₹129.09 crore order to design, supply, erect, test and commission 2x25 KV traction equipment at Yavatmal-Digras.

DCX Systems: The company signed a non-binding MoU with the Tamil Nadu Government to establish a defence manufacturing facility at Hosur under state industrial policies, announced at the TN Rising Investment Conclave. Vedanta: The company said its subsidiary Talwandi Sabo Power signed a Settlement Agreement with SEPCO Electric Power Construction to resolve long-standing disputes over EPC contracts for the 3x660 Mw thermal power project. Engineers India: The company secured a 24-month international contract to provide Project Management Consultancy and EPCM services for setting up a new fertiliser plant in Africa for ₹618 crore. ICICI Bank: The lender received RBI approval to acquire up to 2 per cent additional stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management, enabling it to maintain majority shareholding, subject to compliance with applicable regulations.