Stocks to Watch today, Aug 25: RIL, IndiGo, Max Health, Yes Bank, IDBI Bank

Stocks to Watch Today, Monday, August 25, 2025: Indian equity markets are expected to kickstart the week's first trading session on a positive note, tracking gains among global peers.

As of 7:56 AM on Monday, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,955, higher by 57 points, indicating a strong start for domestic benchmarks.

Markets across the Asia-Pacific region were buoyant in Monday's trading session, mirroring gains on Wall Street after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a possible interest rate cut as early as next month. Powell made the comments during his highly anticipated speech at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming, boosting global investor sentiment.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.08 per cent, South Korea's Kospi gained 0.75 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.87 per cent. Meanwhile, Mainland China’s Shanghai Composite edged up 0.64 per cent. Elsewhere in the region, investors are awaiting Singapore’s consumer price index (CPI) reading for July, which could offer further insights into inflation trends. Earlier on Friday, August 22, Wall Street closed sharply higher after Powell’s remarks raised hopes of near-term monetary easing. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.89 per cent to close at a record high. The broader S&P 500 rose 1.52 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.88 per cent.

Meanwhile, here is the list of stocks to watch during today's trading session: Nifty50 Rejig: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, and Max Healthcare Institute are expected to remain in focus, as they are set to replace Hero MotoCorp, and IndusInd Bank in the benchmark Nifty 50 index, effective September 30. Yes Bank: Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to acquire up to 24.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital/voting rights of the bank. This approval is valid for one year. RBI also clarified that SMBC will not be classified as a promoter of the bank.

Reliance Industries (RIL): The company informed exchanges that Nauyaan Tradings Private Limited (NTPL), a step-down wholly owned subsidiary, has acquired the remaining 6.1 per cent equity stake in Nauyaan Shipyard Private Limited (NSPL) from Welspun Corp (WCL) for a total consideration of ₹45.32 crore. NSPL is now a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance. Titagarh Rail Systems: The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Banaras Locomotive Works for the complete shell assembly of WAG-9HC locomotives. The order is valued at ₹91.12 crore (including GST). Brigade Enterprises: The company has launched “Brigade Lakecrest”, a residential project beside Bhattarahalli Lake on Old Madras Road, Bengaluru. The project, developed under a joint development model, covers approximately 9.33 lakh square feet and has a projected revenue potential of over ₹950 crore.

IDBI Bank: The private sector lender has informed exchanges that SEBI has approved the reclassification of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) as a 'public shareholder' in IDBI Bank, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions. RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received a work order worth ₹13.16 crore (including tax) from the Rajasthan Skill & Livelihoods Development Corporation (RSLDC) for project management consultancy (PMC) services. Interarch Building Solutions: The company has secured an order worth ₹90 crore from Rungta Mines Limited for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and erection of a pre-engineered steel building system. The company has also received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the client.