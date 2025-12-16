Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric founder clears ₹260 crore loan, unwinds all share pledges

Ola Electric founder clears ₹260 crore loan, unwinds all share pledges

Bhavish Aggarwal monetises a small part of his stake, lifting a key overhang while retaining roughly 34 per cent ownership

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO

Ola Electric founder-promoter Bhavish Aggarwal (Photo:Reuers)

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric founder-promoter Bhavish Aggarwal has undertaken a one-time, limited monetisation of a small portion of his personal stake to fully repay a promoter-level loan amounting to Rs 260 crore. With this, all of the previously pledged 3.93 per cent shares will be released, removing a critical overhang.
 
“Post the transaction, the promoter group would continue to hold approximately 34 per cent in Ola Electric, among the highest across new-age listed companies,” said the company in a statement. “There is no dilution of promoter control or change in the long-term conviction.”
 
The company said this action is taken to eliminate all promoter pledges, which can introduce avoidable risk and volatility. The firm said it is part of the founder’s conviction that Ola Electric should operate with zero pledge overhang, and he should fully unwind the leverage.
 
 
The firm said the transaction is being executed entirely at the promoter’s personal level and would have no impact on Ola Electric’s operations, governance, or strategic direction. The firm’s focus remains firmly on building a globally competitive, India-first electric mobility and clean energy company.

More From This Section

State Bank of India (SBI)

Govt reappoints Ashwini Tewari as SBI managing director till December 2027

Apple

Apple exports record $2 billion worth of iPhones from India in Novemberpremium

JP Morgan

US banking giant JP MorganChase to set up Asia's largest GCC in Indiapremium

Saregama

Saregama India to invest ₹325 cr in Bhansali Productions to boost business

HDFC Bank

RBI gives nod to HDFC Bank's arms to acquire up to 9.5% in IndusInd Bank

Topics : Ola Electric Mobility Electric Vehicles Ola electric vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus Turbo SeriesGoa Nightclub FireRedmi Note 15 5G SpecsIPL 2026 Auction LivePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon