Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Watch today, July 10: Cyient DLM, Titan, SBI, Zee, IOC, HDFC Bank

Stocks to Watch today, July 10: Cyient DLM, Titan, SBI, Zee, IOC, HDFC Bank

Stocks to watch on July 10, 2023: BHEL, Delta Corp, Granules and India Cements are the four stocks in F&O ban period on Monday.

Rex Cano Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 8:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch on Friday, July 10, 2023: The markets are likely to start Monday’s trade on a quiet note, with focus on the upcoming inflation data and Q1 results.

At 07:30 AM, the GIFT Nifty July futures quoted at 19,440, indicating a marginally positive start for the Nifty 50. 

Meanwhile, here are the stocks that are likely to see some action in trade on Monday

Cyient DLM: The company’s shares will debut on the bourses today. It had fixed the final issue price at Rs 265 per share.

SpiceJet: The low-cost airline's board is scheduled to meet on July 12 to consider options for raising funds.

Max Ventures: The real estate arm of the company, Max Estates, has achieved pre-formal launch sales of over Rs 1,800 crore for its first luxury residential project in Noida.

Zee Entertainment: The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) will on Monday pronounce its judgement on appeals filed by the promoters of Zee Entertainment Enterprises against an earlier Sebi order.
SBI: The state-run bank is likely to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore in tier-I bonds this week. However, it will decide on actual issuance based on yield level in the market, which hardened in the last two weeks. READ MORE

Earnings Preview: Brokerages expect Nifty50 companies to have cumulatively witnessed strong double-digit growth in their earnings in Q1FY24. This growth in the combined earnings is expected to have been driven by banks, automakers, and oil & gas companies. READ MORE

Zydus Life Sciences: The US FDA reported NIL observations after its pre-approval inspection of the company’s manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad.

Dr.Reddy’s Lab: With an eye on breaking into the top five players’ list in the domestic pharmaceuticals industry, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) is entering new areas - from trade generics to child nutrition. Analysts think that these new entries may help the company navigate multiple risks in the Indian branded market. READ MORE

Titan: The company’s jewellery division – Tanishq - had a revenue of Rs 31,897 crore for the financial year which ended on March 31, 2023, contributing around 88 per cent of the turnover of the company. It plans to open 18 more stores, mainly in the Gulf. READ MORE

Aurobindo Pharma: The company’s arm CuraTeQ Biologics has entered into an exclusive licence agreement with US-based BioFactura to commercialise BFI-751, a proposed biosimilar to Sterlara.

HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank top sell up to 22.20 million shares of National Securities Depository (NSDL) in the upcoming IPO. The depository said the IPO will see sales of 57.3 million shares by its six shareholders, including HDFC Bank, Union Bank and SBI.

Indian Oil (IOC): The oil-marketing major on Friday approved the raising of Rs 22,000 crore through a rights issue of equity shares. 

Jaiprakash Associates: In a regulatory filing on Friday, the debt-ridden firm informed that on June 30, it defaulted on repayments of a principal amount of Rs 1,660 crore and interest of Rs 2,384 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban: BHEL, Delta Corp, Granules and India Cements are the four stocks in F&O ban period on Monday.

 

Also Read

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty in red; Cyient DLM eyes 57% listing gain

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Stocks to Watch on July 7: Dabur, Titan, SBI Card, PSBs, Cipla, Sobha, IHCL

Nifty 50: Aggressive traders may short-sell index with stop loss at 19,525

Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty in red; Cyient DLM eyes 57% listing gain

Wild ride for auto stocks in markets so far in FY24 as they burn rubber

Charging bulls chase up mutual fund average AUM in Q1, shows data

Street Signs: Jolt for unlisted markets, Utkarsh SFB GMP at 60%, and more

Topics :Stock Marketstocks to watchBuzzing stocksMarkets stockHDFC BankSBI stockDr. Reddy'sAurobindo PharmaZee Entertainment

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story