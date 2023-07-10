Stocks to Watch today, July 10: Cyient DLM, Titan, SBI, Zee, IOC, HDFC Bank

Stocks to Watch on Friday, July 10, 2023: The markets are likely to start The markets are likely to start Monday’s trade on a quiet note, with focus on the upcoming inflation data and Q1 results.

At 07:30 AM, the GIFT Nifty July futures quoted at 19,440, indicating a marginally positive start for the Nifty 50.

Cyient DLM: The company’s shares will debut on the bourses today. It had fixed the final issue price at Rs 265 per share.

SpiceJet: The low-cost airline's board is scheduled to meet on July 12 to consider options for raising funds.

Max Ventures: The real estate arm of the company, Max Estates, has achieved pre-formal launch sales of over Rs 1,800 crore for its first luxury residential project in Noida.

SBI: The state-run bank is likely to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore in tier-I bonds this week. However, it will decide on actual issuance based on yield level in the market, which hardened in the last two weeks. The state-run bank is likely to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore in tier-I bonds this week. However, it will decide on actual issuance based on yield level in the market, which hardened in the last two weeks. READ MORE

Earnings Preview: Brokerages expect Nifty50 companies to have cumulatively witnessed strong double-digit growth in their earnings in Q1FY24. This growth in the combined earnings is expected to have been driven by banks, automakers, and oil & gas companies. Brokerages expect Nifty50 companies to have cumulatively witnessed strong double-digit growth in their earnings in Q1FY24. This growth in the combined earnings is expected to have been driven by banks, automakers, and oil & gas companies. READ MORE

Zydus Life Sciences: The US FDA reported NIL observations after its pre-approval inspection of the company’s manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad.

Dr.Reddy’s Lab: With an eye on breaking into the top five players’ list in the domestic pharmaceuticals industry, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) is entering new areas - from trade generics to child nutrition. Analysts think that these new entries may help the company navigate multiple risks in the Indian branded market. With an eye on breaking into the top five players’ list in the domestic pharmaceuticals industry, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) is entering new areas - from trade generics to child nutrition. Analysts think that these new entries may help the company navigate multiple risks in the Indian branded market. READ MORE

Titan: The company’s jewellery division – Tanishq - had a revenue of Rs 31,897 crore for the financial year which ended on March 31, 2023, contributing around 88 per cent of the turnover of the company. It plans to open 18 more stores, mainly in the Gulf. The company’s jewellery division – Tanishq - had a revenue of Rs 31,897 crore for the financial year which ended on March 31, 2023, contributing around 88 per cent of the turnover of the company. It plans to open 18 more stores, mainly in the Gulf. READ MORE

Aurobindo Pharma: The company’s arm CuraTeQ Biologics has entered into an exclusive licence agreement with US-based BioFactura to commercialise BFI-751, a proposed biosimilar to Sterlara.

HDFC Bank, IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank top sell up to 22.20 million shares of National Securities Depository (NSDL) in the upcoming IPO. The depository said the IPO will see sales of 57.3 million shares by its six shareholders, including HDFC Bank, Union Bank and SBI.

Indian Oil (IOC): The oil-marketing major on Friday approved the raising of Rs 22,000 crore through a rights issue of equity shares.

Jaiprakash Associates: In a regulatory filing on Friday, the debt-ridden firm informed that on June 30, it defaulted on repayments of a principal amount of Rs 1,660 crore and interest of Rs 2,384 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban: BHEL, Delta Corp, Granules and India Cements are the four stocks in F&O ban period on Monday.





The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) will on Monday pronounce its judgement on appeals filed by the promoters of Zee Entertainment Enterprises against an earlier Sebi order.