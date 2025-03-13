Stocks to Watch Today, March 13: Tata Motors, Infy, Ola, BEL, BEML, Zinka

Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, March 13, 2025: will remain stock-specific amid lack of domestic market triggers. Globally, however, it will track US President Donald Trump's announcements on tariffs, and US' core retail inflation and PPI inflation data for February. Stock markets today will remain stock-specific amid lack of domestic market triggers. Globally, however, it will track US President Donald Trump's announcements on tariffs, and US' core retail inflation and PPI inflation data for February.

Notably, Donald Trump has threatened to impose additional tariffs on European Union (EU) goods , over and above those already imposed, after the EU announced retaliatory measures. Besides, Canada, too, has announced 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium, along with computers, sports equipment, and other goods totaling $20 billion.

At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 33 points at 22,563 as India February CPI inflation hit a seven-month low of 3.61 per cent.

ALSO READ: Stock Market News Updates Today LIVE In Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.9 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi 0.8 per cent.On the downside, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.3 per cent, and Australia's ASx200 0.17 per cent.

Overnight in the US, the Nasdaq Composite gained after the soft inflation report eased concerns about a looming recession. The index added 1.22 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.49 per cent, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Ola Electric share price:

Ola Electric has announced a limited-time Holi flash sale offer for its popular S1 range of electric scooters . Now, till March 17, 2025, customers can avail discounts of up to Rs 26,750 on the S1 Air and Rs 22,000 on the S1 X+ (Gen 2), bringing their starting price at Rs 89,999, and Rs 82,999, respectively. Besides, the company is also offering discounts of up to Rs 25,000 on the rest of its S1 range, including all the scooters from its latest S1 Gen 3 range.

Infosys share price:

Infosys has said that it will expand its long-standing strategic collaboration with NYSE-listed Citizens, one of the oldest and largest financial institutions in the US, in the areas of AI, cloud, and automation.

Also Read

Zinka Logistics share price:

According to the company's disclosure, the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, South Kormangala, Bengaluru, conducted Search or Inspection at the company's corporate office in Bengaluru, on March 11, 2025. The Inspection process, however, did not have any impact on the normal operations at the said office, it said.

Tata Motors share price:

PG Electroplast share price:

On March 11, 2025, the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai, initiated an inspection/search at the manufacturing facility(ies)/office(s) of the company and its wholly-owned subsidiary – PG Technoplast Private Limited (PGTL). The companies have cooperated with the officials and, so far, no financial implication/impact (monetary or otherwise) has been notified by the Authority.

Coromandel International share price:

Jubilant Pharmova share price:

In a stock exchange disclosure, Jubilant Pharmova has announced that the company's US-based subsidiary, Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc., has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Salisbury Unit.

BEML share price:

BEML Limited and Siemens India, jointly issued a statement on Wednesday, announcing that they have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities in the semi-high-speed and suburban passenger train segments, as well as metro and commuter rail markets.

Separately, BEML and Dragflow S.R.L., Italy Forge, have signed an MoU to strengthen Indigenous Dredging Solutions.

NTPC Green Energy share price:

The renewable energy arm of NTPC Ltd has informed the exchanges that the second and last part capacity of 50 Mw, out of 105 Mw, Shajapur Solar Project (Unit-1) in Madhya Pradesh will start commercial operations effective today.

Bharat Electronics share price:

Sejal Glass share price:

In a U-turn, the Board of Sejal Glass has decided to withdraw the issue and allotment of the proposed 3,47,150 equity shares on a preferential basis due to the current market conditions.

Jaiprakash Associates share price:

The consortium of lenders of Jaiprakash Associates Limited, including State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Life Insurance Corporation, Canara Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Union Bank of India, have assigned/transferred their outstanding debt/financial assets along with underlying securities interest, pledge of shares, guarantees, receivables etc. in favour of National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL).

Tata Steel share price:

Rajiv Kumar has tendered his resignation as the Vice President (Operations) of Tata Steel Kalinganagar with effect from March 12.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam share price (Midhani share price):

The Board of Directors of Midhani will meet on March 19, 2025, to consider and approve an interim dividend for financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The Record Date for Midhani interim dividend has been revised from March 20, 2025 (the earlier date of the Board meeting) to March 25, 2025.