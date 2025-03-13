Stock Markets Today, March 13, 2025: Indian benchmark indices - Nifty50 and Sensex - are likely to react to February inflation and January industrial production data, along with FIIs and mixed global cues on last trading day of this week i.e. Thursday.

Notably, the Indian stock markets will remain closed on account of the Holi festival on Friday, March 14, 2025.

That said, as of 6:52 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were up 23 points at 22,553, indicating a flat to positive start.

Also Read: Share Market News Updates today LIVE In the previous session, the Sensex ended 72.56 points, or 0.10 per cent lower, at 74,029.76, while Nifty 50 settled 27.40, or 0.12 per cent lower, at 22,470.50.

Domestic cues

Investors will closely monitor the Nifty50 expiry scheduled for today, which is expected to influence market volatility and trading sentiment.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation eased to a seven-month low of 3.61 per cent in February, mainly due to a slowdown in food prices, fueling expectations of a repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India ahead of its April 7 meeting. The Index for Industrial Production (IIP) showed factory output grew 5.01 per cent in January, driven by a 5.5 per cent rise in manufacturing.

Motilal Oswal reports suggest Indian equities may be nearing the end of their correction, with the Nifty 50 index down 14.3 per cent from its peak.

Steel stocks will be in focus as the decision of the US to impose 25 per cent additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports came into effect on March 12.

Equity mutual fund inflows fell 26 per cent month-on-month in February to Rs 29,303 crore, the lowest since April 2024, partly due to market volatility and fewer working days.

Global cues

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Thursday following a soft US inflation report, which helped reverse two days of losses on Wall Street.

The US consumer price index increased 0.2 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) in February, bringing the annual inflation rate to 2.8 per cent.

Last checked, Nikkei index was up 1 per cent, while Topix popped 0.69 per cent.

ASX 200 was flat, while Kospi increased 0.74 per cent.

Also Read: Stocks to Watch Today In the US, the Nasdaq gained 1.22 per cent, after the inflation data eased recession concerns and boosted technology stocks. The S&P 500 rose 0.49 per cent, while the Dow Jones slipped 0.2 per cent. Despite a 3 per cent drop in the tech sector week-to-date, major stocks like Nvidia ( up 6.4 per cent), Tesla (up 7 per cent), AMD (up 4 per cent), and Meta Platforms (up 2 per cent) led gains.

Other triggers

FII, DII

FIIs net sold shares worth Rs 1,627.61 crore, while DIIs net bought shares worth Rs 1,510.35 crore, on March 12.

IPO market

Commodity market

Oil prices rose 2 per cent on Wednesday after US data showed tighter-than-expected oil and fuel inventories. Brent crude settled at $70.95 a barrel, up $1.39, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose $1.43 to $67.68 a barrel.

Gold prices also gained, with spot gold rising 0.85 per cent to $2,940.22 and US gold futures up 0.4 per cent at $2,947.72, driven by tariff uncertainty and a softer inflation report that supported expectations of a US rate cut.

Here's how analysts are assessing today's (March 13) trading session:

Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities

For traders now, 22,300/73500 would act as a sacrosanct support zone. Above this level, the market could move up to 22,600-22,650/74500-74700. On the flip side, a drop below 22,300/73700 would make the uptrend vulnerable.

Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP of technical and derivatives research at Asit C Mehta

On the downside, 22,300 will serve as a key support level in the short term. Until the index sustains below the 22,800 level, traders are advised to buy near support and book profits around the mentioned resistance zone. Traders should monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.