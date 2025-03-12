Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 11:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump vows to respond to EU's threat of counter tariffs on US goods

Trump vows to respond to EU's threat of counter tariffs on US goods

Trump said Ireland had used its tax policies to lure away pharmaceutical and other companies from the United States, but US reciprocal tariffs would help rebuild US manufacturing

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's increased tariffs on all US steel and aluminum imports took effect on Wednesday, ratcheting up a global trade war and drawing swift retaliation from Canada and Europe. | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday vowed to respond to the European Union's threat to impose counter tariffs on 26 billion euros ($28 billion) worth of US goods from next month after Trump implemented blanket tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. 
"Of course I will respond," Trump told reporters at the start of a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin in the Oval Office. He said Ireland, a member of the European Union, was among countries taking advantage of the United States. 
Trump said Ireland had used its tax policies to lure away pharmaceutical and other companies from the United States, but US reciprocal tariffs would help rebuild US manufacturing. 
 
"There's a massive deficit that we have with Ireland and with other countries," he said, saying he blamed US leadership for allowing US pharmaceutical companies and others to move to Ireland due to its tax policies. 
"I have great respect for Ireland ... but the United States shouldn't have let it happen," he said. 

Also Read

US inflation

US inflation cools to 2.8% in Feb, offering some reprieve ahead of tariffs

Crude oil

Oil up on weak dollar; US economic slowdown, tariff concerns cap gains

dollar, rupee, trade

Dollar struggles to lift off lows as traders gear for potential trade war

USA China, USA China flag ,usa flag,china flag

China accuses US of undermining fentanyl cooperation by imposing tariffs

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump tariffs on steel, aluminium take effect: Here's how countries reacted

Trump's increased tariffs on all US steel and aluminum imports took effect on Wednesday, ratcheting up a global trade war and drawing swift retaliation from Canada and Europe. 
Trump's action to bulk up protections for American steel and aluminum producers restores effective tariffs of 25% on all imports of the metals and extends the duties to hundreds of downstream products. 
Canada, the biggest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the United States, announced 25% retaliatory tariffs on those metals along with computers, sports equipment and other products worth C$29.8 billion in total. Canada's central bank also cut interest rates to prepare the country's economy for the damage. 
The European Commission said it would impose counter tariffs on up to 26 billion euros ($28 billion) worth of US goods next month.     
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   

More From This Section

US Fed governer Michelle Bowman, US Federal Reserve

Trump to nominate Bowman for Fed's top bank cop, says White House official

Iran, Iran flag

Emirati diplomat with Trump's letter meets with Iran's foreign minister

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK antitrust body raises concerns about Apple and Google's mobile browers

elon musk, donald trump

How long is Elon Musk going to work with White House? Donald Trump answers

Canada

How Canada is getting squeezed with tariffs by both Donald Trump and China

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs tariffs US trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon