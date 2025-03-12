Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Defence ministry inks ₹2,906 cr contract with BEL for transportable radar

Defence ministry inks ₹2,906 cr contract with BEL for transportable radar

The radar has been indigenously designed and developed by Electronics and Radar Development Establishment of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

The defence ministry said acquisition of the radar will significantly enhance the operational preparedness of the Indian Air Force. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The defence ministry on Wednesday signed a Rs 2,906 crore contract with state-run Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) for procurement of transportable radar (Ashwini) for the Indian Air Force.

The radar has been indigenously designed and developed by Electronics and Radar Development Establishment of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

It is capable of tracking aerial targets from high-speed fighter aircraft to slow moving targets such as unmanned aerial vehicles and helicopters.

The defence ministry said acquisition of the radar will significantly enhance the operational preparedness of the Indian Air Force.

"As part of the government's efforts to strengthen indigenous defence capabilities, the Ministry of Defence has inked a capital acquisition contract with BEL for the procurement of Low-level Transportable Radar, LLTR (Ashwini) at a cost of Rs 2,906 crore," an official readout said.

 

Also Read

HAL, hindustan aeronautics

Alpha Tocol hands over first rear fuselage for LCA Mk1A to HAL: Centre

CDS visit further solidified India-Australia defence ties: Defence ministry

CDS visit further solidified India-Australia defence ties: Defence ministry

indigenous light tank Zorawar

Defence Ministry inks $248 mn deal for T-72 tank engines, tech transfer

Indian Air Force, Agniveer Vayu trainees,

Empowered committee for IAF capability enhancement submits report to govt

Fraud, Online scam,scam

Probe begins into Rs 77 cr 'fraud' at tri-services club on Navy's complaint

The contract was signed in presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The LLTR is a radar based on state-of-the-art solid state technology.

"The programme is a major step towards achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing by reducing dependency on foreign origin equipment manufacturers besides acting as a catalyst for the development of defence industrial ecosystem in the country," the readout said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Balochistan, Akhtar Mengal, Sardar Akhtar Mengal

Why ex-Balochistan CM Akhtar Mengal thinks Pakistan has lost the province

Jaffar Express, Pakistan train hijack

Watch: Moment Baloch separatists hijacked Jaffar Express in Pakistan

Parliament

Cong, DMK protest in Lok Sabha over renewable project near Indo-Pak border

Modi, Narendra Modi, Navinchandra Ramgoolam

India signs 8 MoUs with Mauritius; to assist in new Parliament project

Delhi High Court

PIL in HC challenges MEA, Indian embassy in Oman for consular services

Topics : Defence ministry Defence minister Indian Air Force Bharat Electronics limited

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon