Mankind Pharma Q4: Profit drops 10%, revenue up 27% on domestic growth

Mankind Pharma Q4: Profit drops 10%, revenue up 27% on domestic growth

Strong chronic therapy performance, BSV consolidation drive revenue growth in Q4; net profit declines 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 425 crore

Mankind Pharma completed the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in BSV for Rs 13,768 crore in October 2024. | Photo: Shutterstock

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi-based pharmaceutical major Mankind Pharma on Wednesday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25) at Rs 424.65 crore, down from Rs 476.59 crore in the same period last year.
 
Mankind’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,079 crore in Q4 FY25, a 27 per cent Y-o-Y increase from Rs 2,422 crore in Q4 FY24.
 
At the operating level, Mankind’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to Rs 686 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 22.3 per cent in the March quarter, compared to Rs 589 crore and 24.3 per cent, respectively, in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. 
 

Commenting on the results, Rajeev Juneja, vice-chairman and managing director, Mankind Pharma, said the company achieved healthy revenue growth in Q4 FY25, driven by strong performance in chronic therapies, recovery in the consumer segment, and the consolidation of Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV).
 
According to the company, its market share in the domestic market increased from 4.4 per cent in March 2024 to 4.8 per cent as of March 2025, supported by the BSV acquisition and its leadership in the gynaecology segment.
 
Mankind Pharma completed the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in BSV for Rs 13,768 crore in October 2024.
 
The company reported that its domestic business revenues grew 18 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,544 crore in Q4, up from Rs 2,155 crore in the same quarter of FY24. 
It added that this growth was partially supported by continued outperformance in the chronic segment, at 1.3 times the Indian Pharma Market (IPM). “Recent key launches like Empagliflozin, Inclisiran, and Vonoprazan were among the top five launches in their respective categories,” the company said in its investor presentation.
 
Mankind’s consumer healthcare segment also reported a 14 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth in Q4, driven by steady secondary sales growth of key brands like Manforce condoms and Gas-O-Fast.
 
The company’s exports business witnessed a 100 per cent Y-o-Y increase in the March quarter, supported by growth in the company’s base business, new launches in the past 12 to 24 months, and BSV consolidation.
 
The company reported its results post market hours. On Wednesday, Mankind Pharma’s shares declined marginally by 0.69 per cent, closing at Rs 2,533.03 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

First Published: May 21 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

