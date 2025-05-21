Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Oil India Q4 results: Profit declines 39% to ₹1,310 cr, dividend declared

Oil India Q4 results: Profit declines 39% to ₹1,310 cr, dividend declared

Oil India's board of directors have recommended a final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share, subject to the approval of the company

Oil India

Oil India | Revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 stood at ₹9,587.82 crore, down around 6 per cent from ₹10,165.78 crore in Q4 FY24.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-run Oil India Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,310.10 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025 (Q4 FY25), marking a sharp decline of nearly 39 per cent from ₹2,140.72 crore in the year-ago period (Q4 FY24).
 
Sequentially, the company’s profit remained largely flat compared to ₹1,338.85 crore reported in the December quarter (Q3 FY25).
 
Revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 stood at ₹9,587.82 crore, down around 6 per cent from ₹10,165.78 crore in Q4 FY24. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue rose moderately from ₹9,089.14 crore in Q3 FY25.
 
However, in an exchange filing, the company said, "(it has) achieved the highest-ever combined Oil and Gas production of 6.71 MMTOE during FY25. Crude Oil production for the year ended 31 March 2025 increased by 2.95 per cent to 3.458 MMT and the Natural Gas production during FY25 increased by 2.20 per cent to 3.252 BCM and is the highest ever achieved by the company since its inception."
 
 

Oil India FY25 result

 
For the entire year, Oil India reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,550.93 crore for FY25, up 3.3 per cent from ₹6,335.10 crore in FY24. Meanwhile, the revenue for FY25 stood at ₹36,163.75 crore, marginally lower than ₹36,303.62 crore recorded in FY24.

Also Read

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

5 midcap stocks ideas that can deliver up to 24% returns in the short-term

crude oil, oil

Major oil-linked companies stock slump after brent crude oil slips 3%

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

RIL, ONGC, Oil India slips up to 7% as crude oil slips below $70/barrel

Dividend

High dividend yield stocks: 10 companies to watch for passive gains

Coal India

Coal India, ONGC Videsh among firms seeking stake in SQM's lithium projects

 

Oil India dividend declared

 
The board of directors of the PSU have recommended a final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share, subject to the approval of the company.
 
Share of Oil India were last trading at ₹426.55 apiece n BSE at the close of the market on Wednesday.
 

Oil India FY25 Highlights

 
Net Profit: ₹1,310.10 crore
Revenue: ₹9,587.82 crore
Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹8.05 (basic and diluted)
 

Oil India FY25 Highlights

 
Net Profit: ₹6,550.93 crore
Revenue: ₹36,163.75 crore
Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹40.27 (basic and diluted)

More From This Section

Q4, Q4 results

Mankind Pharma Q4: Profit drops 10%, revenue up 27% on domestic growth

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo Q4 results: Profit rises 62% on Mahakumbh demand, cost controls

Power Finance Corporation (Photo: BankTrack)

PFC Q4 results: Profit rises 11% to ₹8,358 crore on interest income gains

TeamLease

TeamLease Services posts 27% profit rise as staffing demand grows

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

RVNL Q4 results: Net profit falls 4% to ₹459 crore, dividend declared

Topics : OIL India Q4 Results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMI vs DC LIVE ScoreHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon