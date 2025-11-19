Stocks to Watch today: Infosys, TCS, Tenneco Clean, Groww, HUL, CAMS

Stocks to watch today, Wednesday, November 19, 2025: Stock markets in India are looking to open flat on Wednesday, November 19, amid caution in the global markets. US stocks fell on Wall Street overnight, while Asian stocks were attempting a recovery this morning.

At 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up just 6 points at 25,955 levels.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was trading 0.53 per cent higher after opening lower on Wednesday. South Korea’s Kospi, however, was 0.48 per cent lower, while Australia’s ASX200 slipped 0.013 per cent.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1.07 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.83 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.21 per cent. While the Dow Jones and S&P fell for a fourth straight day, Nasdaq was down for a fifth consecutive session.

In this backdrop, here is a list of stocks to watch today: Tenneco Clean Air India share price Shares of Tenneco Clean Air India will list on the NSE and the BSE today, following the completion of the company’s initial public offering (IPO). The company has set an IPO issue price of ₹397 per share. Ahead of the stock listing, unlisted shares of Tenneco Clean Air were trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹103 per share, suggesting a likely listing price of ₹500 per share. Infosys share price Sharing an update on its largest-ever buyback programme, Infosys Ltd said on Tuesday that it will begin the buyback of its 100-million shares on November 20 . The buyback, via tender offer route, will close on November 26. The buyback is worth ₹18,000 crore.

Hindustan Unilever share price FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) informed the stock exchanges on Tuesday that its Board of Directors has fixed Friday, December 5, 2025 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purposes of determining the shareholders of the company who would be eligible to receive equity shares of Kwality Walls India in accordance the share entitlement ratio of 1:1. The demerger scheme will be effective from December 1, 2025. Azad Engineering share price Azad Engineering has signed a Master Terms Agreement & Purchase Agreement with Pratt and Whitney Canada Corp. for the development and manufacturing of aircraft engine components.

Tata Consultancy Services share price TCS share price will be in focus on Wednesday after the company said it has been selected by the National Health Service (NHS) Supply Chain for application development support and maintenance of the latter’s core business systems and cloud infrastructure platforms, over a period of 5 years. Goel Constructions share price The SME company has secured work order worth ₹173.25 crore (excluding tax amount) from Aditya Birla Group for the execution of civil works of PYRO, WHRS & Post Clinkerisation along with Safety work at their Pali Cement Works Unit (Beawar, Rajasthan). Panorama Studios share price Panorama Studios Inflight LLP has executed a ‘Deal Memo’ with Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited to exploit the Airborne Rights (on an exclusive basis) for the entire world, excluding the territory of China (Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau) for ‘Raid 2’, ‘Metro In Dino’, and ‘The Diplomat’.

KEC International share price KEC International said it has been barred from participating in tenders of PGCIL and award of contracts by it for a period of 9 months from November 18, 2025. The order comes amid alleged transgression of contractual provisions. Though the order is not bound to affect any of the existing projects of PGCIL under execution, KEC International is examining various options available to it including legal recourse/approaching PGCIL. Waaree Energies share price Certain officials of the Income Tax Department visited some of Waaree Energies’ offices and its facilities in India. The proceedings, the company said, are underway and it is extending its full co-operation to the officials.

NTPC Green share price NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, has started part commercial operations at its Khavda-I Solar PV Project, Gujarat. The current commercial capacity of NGEL Group stands at 7,563.575 megawatt (Mw). With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NGEL Group will increase to 7,639.075 Mw. Paytm share price Societe Generale acquired 3.24 million shares (0.5 per cent stake) in Paytm at ₹1,305 per share, worth ₹423.4 crore. Mahanagar Gas share price Gas supply to Mumbai’s CNG network has been restored after GAIL repaired a damaged pipeline inside the RCF Trombay compound . Restoration for industrial and commercial customers is underway following the disruption caused by third-party damage to the main supply line.