Friday, October 31, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / BPCL Q2 results: Net profit jumps 169% to ₹6,443 cr, revenue rises 3%

BPCL Q2 results: Net profit jumps 169% to ₹6,443 cr, revenue rises 3%

The company earned $10.78 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuels like petrol and diesel, compared to a gross refining margin of $4.41 per barrel in July-September 2024

BPCL

BPCL registered quarterly domestic sales of 12.67 million tonnes, a growth of 2.26 per cent over 12.39 million tonnes in Q2 FY25. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Friday reported a 169 per cent jump in its September quarter net profit on the back of a surge in refining margins.

Its standalone net profit of Rs 6,442.53 crore in July-September - the second quarter of 2025-26 fiscal year - was 169 per cent higher than Rs 2,397.93 crore earned in the same period last year, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

The company earned $ 10.78 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuels like petrol and diesel, compared to a gross refining margin of $ 4.41 per barrel in July-September 2024.

 

The revenue from operations was up 3 per cent at Rs 1.21 lakh crore.

On operational performance, BPCL said its refineries achieved a throughput of 9.82 million tonnes with a capacity utilisation of 111 per cent in Q2 against 10.28 million tonnes processed in the same period a year back.

BPCL registered quarterly domestic sales of 12.67 million tonnes, a growth of 2.26 per cent over 12.39 million tonnes in Q2 FY25.

Its board approved an interim dividend of Rs 7.5 per equity share.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vedanta

Vedanta Q2 profit falls 38% on exceptional item, revenue rises 6%

Bank of Baroda

BoB Q2 profit dips 8% to ₹4,809 cr as non-interest income declines

ACC, ACC Cements (Photo: IndiaMART)

Tax reversal, strong volumes power ACC's 460% profit jump in Q2FY16

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance Q2 profit rises 7% to ₹2,314 cr, asset quality improves

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Patanjali Foods Q2 results: Profit jumps 67% to ₹516.69 cr, income up 21%

Topics : Company News BPCL Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon