Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 6.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.26% to Rs 3802.46 croreNet profit of Godrej Consumer Products declined 6.51% to Rs 459.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 491.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 3802.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3647.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3802.463647.11 4 OPM %19.2920.83 -PBDT720.31762.54 -6 PBT654.67712.44 -8 NP459.34491.31 -7
