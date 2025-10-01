Stocks to Watch today, Oct 1: Nestle Ind, Lupin, ICICI Bk, Rate-sensitives

Stocks to Watch today, October 1, 2025: The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start on Wednesday ahead of the The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start on Wednesday ahead of the RBI MPC decision and mixed cues from global markets. At 7:51 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 150 points at 24,761.

READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY Asian markets opened on a mixed note on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street's gains as investors seemed largely unfazed by the potential US government shutdown. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 1 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi index edged 0.9 per cent higher, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.87 per cent.

Overnight, Wall Street settled with moderate gains on Tuesday as investors assessed the potential impact of President Trump's new round of tariffs , while the government edged closer to its first shutdown in seven years. The Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.3 per cent, S&P 500 ended 0.41 per cent higher, and the Dow Jones fell around 0.18 per cent. Here are the key stocks to watch today, October 1, 2025: New listing: Shares of BMW Ventures, Epack Prefab Technologies, and Jain Resource Recycling will list on the bourses today, in the mainboard category, while those of Systematic Industries, Justo Realfintech, Gurunanak Agriculture, and Praruh Technologies will list under the SME category. Rate-sensitive stocks: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee is set to announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, with the market expecting the central bank to keep the repo rate unchanged and maintain its current policy stance. Sectors such as banking, automotive, and real estate are likely to remain in focus during the trading session.

Atlantaa: The company has signed an agreement with IRCON International for the construction of the Bhandara-Gadchiroli Access Controlled Expressway in Maharashtra. The project, under the EPC mode, covers Package BG-03 from km 34+750 Sarandi Bk, taluk Lakhandur, Bhandara district, to km 69+536 Kinhi, Bramhapuri taluk, Chandrapur district, spanning a total length of 34.786 km. The sub-contract is valued at ₹2,485 crore plus applicable GST. Indian Overseas Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty of ₹31.8 lakh on the public sector lender for non-compliance with its Priority Sector Lending (PSL) targets and classification norms. The penalty follows supervisory findings and a show-cause notice to the bank. The company has signed an agreement with IRCON International for the construction of the Bhandara-Gadchiroli Access Controlled Expressway in Maharashtra. The project, under the EPC mode, covers Package BG-03 from km 34+750 Sarandi Bk, taluk Lakhandur, Bhandara district, to km 69+536 Kinhi, Bramhapuri taluk, Chandrapur district, spanning a total length of 34.786 km. The sub-contract is valued at ₹2,485 crore plus applicable GST.

Lupin: The company has received a US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) approval for its generic Rivaroxaban oral suspension (1mg/mL), bioequivalent to Janssen's Xarelto, for treating and reducing the risk of recurrent VTE in pediatric patients. Oil India, GAIL India: The companies have signed an MoU to enhance collaboration across the natural gas value chain, unlocking synergies for broader access to cleaner energy in India. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The private sector non-life player has received an order from the Additional Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise Palghar Commissionerate, confirming a GST demand and penalty together amounting to about ₹1,901 crore. The demand covers GST on co-insurance premiums and re-insurance commissions in industry-wide cases.